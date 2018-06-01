By

Democrats believe government owns and runs your business. They believe that workers are not smart enough to make their own decisions on terms of working, wages, benefits or conditions of working. That is why they want unions to control workers and blackmail companies. Now a bill by the ultra-Leftist Assemblywoman Gonzalez-Fletcher (wife of the most self absorbed person in politics—Nathan Fletcher, who has been a Republican, Decline to State and now pretends to be a Democrat—in reality he is a Party of one—the Fletcher Party) would stop employers and workers to agree to arbitration. ““On behalf of our more than 20,000 small business members here at in NFIB in California, we are deeply troubled by the passage of Assembly Bill 3080, which represents a major step toward a sweeping ban on arbitration in employment agreements in California. For decades, arbitration has represented a cost-effective, efficient means to resolve employment disputes to the benefit of both the employee and employer. As our courts only become more congested and backlogged, AB 3080 would represent only further delays in justice, especially for low-income workers who cannot afford an attorney in court.” Once again the Democrats are harming the workers—when will they revolt against the totalitarian instincts and regulations of the Democrat Party? Until they do they are on the Democrat/Union plantation.

Small Business Reacts to Assembly Passage of AB 3080 (Gonzalez Fletcher)

Sweeping ban on arbitration agreements will cause wave of litigation

NFIB, 5/30/18

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 30, 2018 – Following the Assembly passage of AB 3080 (Gonzalez Fletcher) this evening, NFIB’s California State Director John Kabateck issued the following statement on behalf of our more than 20,000 dues-paying small business members:

“On behalf of our more than 20,000 small business members here at in NFIB in California, we are deeply troubled by the passage of Assembly Bill 3080, which represents a major step toward a sweeping ban on arbitration in employment agreements in California. For decades, arbitration has represented a cost-effective, efficient means to resolve employment disputes to the benefit of both the employee and employer. As our courts only become more congested and backlogged, AB 3080 would represent only further delays in justice, especially for low-income workers who cannot afford an attorney in court.

“While AB 3080 provides no new rights or protections for employees, it certainly creates more litigation and profit opportunities for trial lawyers. In addition to the serious flaws in this policy proposal, we also have seen the United States Supreme Court consistently strike down limitations on arbitration agreements such as this. Nevertheless, NFIB will continue to strongly oppose this measure in the State Senate as it moves forward in the legislative process.”

###

NFIB is the voice of small business, advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven. Since our founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses and remains so today. For more information, please visit www.nfib.com/CA.