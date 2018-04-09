By

Did anyone think an “appeals” process” that is not independent of an agency would find any taxpayer honest? Think a government agency would not do all it can to scrape nickels and dimes from us? “The Office of Tax Appeals released seven opinions April 3, marking the first official decisions rendered by the new state agency. All seven cases were unanimously decided in favor of the state tax agencies by three-member panels of administrative law judges (ALJs). The seven cases included six in which the taxpayers waived the right to an oral hearing and opted to have the cases decided based on the written record, and one petition for rehearing that did not require an oral hearing. All of the opinions are succinct, with the longest running 8 pages. Despite the OTA’s previous statement that opinions would be posted on the agency’s website the same day they are mailed to the parties in the case, the opinions posted this week included six that were issued in February, and one in March.” Once again government is harming the taxpayers and almost no one knows about it.

OFFICE OF TAX APPEALS: In First Round of Decisions From New Agency, Tax Agencies Win Every Case Unanimously

Cal-Tax, 4/9/18

The Office of Tax Appeals released seven opinions April 3, marking the first official decisions rendered by the new state agency. All seven cases were unanimously decided in favor of the state tax agencies by three-member panels of administrative law judges (ALJs).

The seven cases included six in which the taxpayers waived the right to an oral hearing and opted to have the cases decided based on the written record, and one petition for rehearing that did not require an oral hearing.

All of the opinions are succinct, with the longest running 8 pages. Despite the OTA’s previous statement that opinions would be posted on the agency’s website the same day they are mailed to the parties in the case, the opinions posted this week included six that were issued in February, and one in March.

Two of the cases were for small amounts – a $467 tax credit and a refund claim for $694.82 – that are far less than the state’s cost to pursue and resolve the appeals.

Of the first 14 ALJs hired by the OTA to hear appeals, 13 previously worked for one of the other California tax agencies. A report released this week by the Legislative Analyst’s Office stated that the OTA now has 20 ALJs, but information about the six recent hires has not yet been made public by the OTA.

The analyst’s report states that the agency’s executive team will not be directly involved in hearings. “Under law, the director of OTA is prohibited from directing, overseeing, supervising, or otherwise being involved in the decision-making process of the tax appeals panels,” the analyst noted. “OTA has indicated that the hearing division will maintain this independence. However, the management structure of OTA will nonetheless intertwine the executive and hearing divisions. For example, the presiding ALJs will report to the chief counsel and the director. OTA also states that the chief counsel will read the written opinions of the panels and review them for consistency and clarity, but will not be involved in the decision-making process. The director will only read cases after they are published.”

The cases with decisions announced this week:

The Appeal of Kristen Coontz and Lisa Coontz, over a denied personal income tax refund. The appellants sought a return of substantial penalties and interest paid for the 2013 tax year due to their failure to file and pay on time. They argued, among other things, that they had not received the FTB’s notices because they were going through a divorce and were living away from the home to which the notices were mailed, and that the IRS’ decision to abate penalties demonstrates that their request is reasonable. The OTA wrote that the taxpayers failed to establish that their failure to file was due to reasonable cause and not willful neglect. Although the opinion is designated by the OTA as nonprecedential, it stated: “The purpose of a demand penalty is to encourage taxpayers to communicate with FTB… Waiving the penalty under the facts of this case will only encourage future noncompliance and is inconsistent with the intent of the statute.” The opinion, signed by ALJs Andrew Kwee, John Johnson and Sarah Hosey, was issued February 20.



The Appeal of Adaku Ude, involving a personal income tax dispute. The OTA ruled that the taxpayer was not entitled to a claimed $467 ridesharing credit carryover for tax year 2012, writing that she “did not provide any arguments, facts, or evidence showing that [she] was either an employer who generated an employer ridesharing credit carryover or an employee who paid or incurred costs that generated an employee ridesharing credit carryover in the year when these two credits were in effect ….” The opinion, issued February 20, was signed by ALJs Alberto Rosas, Jeffrey Margolis and Amanda Vassigh.



The Appeal of Richard Smith, involving the taxpayer’s filing status. Smith claimed head-of-household status for the 2013 tax year, but the OTA said it is undisputed that his son did not live with him for more than half the year – the taxpayer had signed documents stating that his son lived with him for just 52 days that year – so Smith did not qualify for HOH status. The February 20 opinion was signed by ALJs Grant Thompson, Neil Robinson and Amanda Vassigh.



The Appeal of Robin Mansfield and Barbara Mansfield, over whether late payment of personal income tax for 2015 was due to reasonable cause or willful neglect. The taxpayers had timely filed and paid their taxes for the past 25 years, but underpaid in 2015 because they relied upon incorrect information from the trustee of a fund that provided them with taxable income. “While Appellants have provided some evidence that they relied on a fiduciary’s estimate of projected income, they have not shown what additional steps they took, if any, to obtain updated information that would have enabled them to modify that first estimate prior to their filing deadline,” the OTA wrote. “Thus, there is no evidentiary basis upon which to conclude that appellants behaved as ordinarily intelligent and prudent businesspersons by relying on an outdated estimate of trust income in this manner.” The opinion, issued February 22, was signed by ALJs Teresa Stanley, John Johnson and Sara Hosey.



The Appeal of Dennis Figueroa, involving a request for interest and penalty abatement on the grounds that the taxpayer’s failure to file a timely return was based on reasonable cause. The taxpayer, represented by graduate student assistants with the Tax Appeals Assistance Program, argued that his nearly $700 in penalties and interest for the 2013 tax year should be refunded because his failure to file was due to the death of his sister in that year, and the fact that he is a wounded veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder. The OTA ruled that Figueroa “has not provided us with evidence necessary for us to find reasonable cause for abatement of the late-filing penalty.” The opinion, issued February 23, was signed by ALJs Linda Cheng, Douglas Bramhall and Andrew Kwee.



The Appeal of Thomas M. Carl and Shelley Carl, in which the taxpayers requested interest and penalty abatement for late payment of personal income tax in the 2015 tax year. The Carls were members of a partnership that sold property in 2015, and they believed the property qualified for tax-free exchange treatment pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 1031, up until they received the Schedule K-1 from the partnership. The OTA ruled, however, that the Carls did not submit evidence documenting their attempts to get information from the partnership months earlier, prior to the due date for paying their taxes, and thus “have not met their burden of proving there was reasonable cause for their failure to accurately estimate and timely pay the taxes due.” The Carls noted that the IRS abated a late-filing penalty, but the OTA responded that neither the IRS’ decision nor the couple’s history of tax compliance can be used as a basis for the abatement of the state’s late-payment penalty. The opinion, issued February 26, was signed by ALJs Neil Robinson, Teresa Stanley and Jeffrey Margolis.



The Appeal of Sjofinar Masri Do, in which the appellant petitioned for a rehearing of a personal income tax appeal decided by the State Board of Equalization in October. The OTA denied the request, noting that the OTA follows the precedent of the Appeal of Wilson Development Inc., in which the BOE determined that good cause for a new hearing may be show where one of five specific grounds exists and the rights of the complaining party are materially affected. (The five grounds: irregularity in the proceedings by which the party was prevented from having a fair consideration of its case; accident or surprise that ordinary prudence could not have guarded against; newly discovered evidence that with reasonable diligence could not have been produced prior to the original decision; insufficiency of evidence to justify the decision, or the decision is against the law; or error in law by the BOE.) The OTA ruled that Do did not demonstrate that any of these factors is applicable, and that “the BOE’s decision was clearly based on appellant’s failure to show error in the proposed assessments of additional tax, penalties, and interest.” The three-page opinion, issued March 22, was signed by ALJs Sara Hosey, Douglas Bramhall and Teresa Stanley.