Officials in San Diego do not Understand Failed Government High School is Their Fault

Council Member Demands Answers on Lincoln High

Voice of San Diego, 5/21/20

Lincoln High is a cornerstone in San Diego’s Black community, but has been haunted by instability in leadership for more than a decade – despite countless pledges by local leaders to get the school the resources it needs.

On Wednesday, Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe wrote an open letter to school board members chiding them for failing to provide stability at the school and demanding answers about ongoing problems, based on some of Voice of San Diego’s most recent reporting.

The school’s director was quietly reassigned in recent months, as VOSD first revealed, and two years prior to that, the entire leadership team was sacked.

Even before the director, Jennifer Roberson, was reassigned, it was unclear to many employees at Lincoln who was running the school. Many said Roberson was in charge of the school, while district officials maintain that Stephanie Brown, whose title is principal, was in charge.

Montgomery Steppe wanted to know why Roberson was removed without any warning or notice to employees, students and parents.

Montgomery Steppe also wanted to know why school leaders did not spend funds the way it was directed to by the School Site Council, an official body composed of parents, students and staff members.

In that case, School Site Council members voted to spend more than $200,000 on math tutoring and text books. But VOSD revealed the money was never spent.

Montgomery Steppe contended that officials broke the law in that instance and asked if anyone would be held accountable.

She also asked several questions about attendance and academic outcomes at Lincoln.

District officials do “not understand the historical, political, cultural and socio-economic context of the school to lead the school and community effectively,” she wrote