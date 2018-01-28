Old/Confuse Guv Brown to Spend $1.25 Billion for EV Charging Stations: By Executive Order

When Ford massed produced the first cars, he did not go to the government to get them to finance gas stations. When TV became an important part of our lives, those folks did not go to the government to provide content. IBM and Microsoft did not ask that the government finance the purchase of computers and software for the public. But, those in the electric vehicle industry just got a $1.25 billion bump. Guv Brown is going to spend $1.25 billion to create electric vehicle charging stations. I though Democrats opposed crony capitalism—in fact, they are the kinds of giveaways and corporatism.

““Governor Brown’s Zero-Emission Executive Order committing California to the installation of 250,000 electric vehicle charging stations, including 10,000 DC fast chargers, by 2025, marks a significant milestone in the evolution to electric mobility. This $1.25 billion investment is the largest of any state in the country and will accelerate the state’s efforts to put 5 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

The goal is to use tax dollars to get rid of gas fueled vehicles and privately owned gas stations—Brown wants to SOCIALIZE cars. The slippery slope has become a fast track in California—note that the mainstream media does not talk about this at all.

First, who is “Charge Point”, the organization crowing that Jerry Brown is spending $1.25 billion on electric vehicle charging stations in California—based on an Executive Order?

https://www.chargepoint.com/

ChargePoint is the world’s largest network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the US, Europe, Australia. Join the EV revolution for a greener tomorrow!” Yup–greedy crony capitalism. Did you expect an honest deal for the taxpayers?