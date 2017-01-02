By

Most colleges have a student evaluation system allowing them to express their views on how they think the professor is doing. Orange Coast College has such a system, and this was one of the evaluations of Professor Olga Cox, a professor of “Human Sexuality”:

“AVOID IF YOU ACTUALLY WANT TO LEARN SOMETHING ABOUT HUMAN SEXUALITY. Just awful. Yes this class is an easy A, but if You would learn absolutely nothing about sexuality. This class was all about politics, society, advertising adult films, clubs, products, etc. and a little bit of simple sex ed that everyone learned in middle school!”

Politics advertising of sex films, clubs? What type of clubs? It becomes easier to understand when you go here. You will find out Olga Cox “Olga has been involved in community education, service, and leadership since she entered the BDSM community. She was actively involved in LARAWW leadership for many years. She was co-chair of Leather Leadership Conference VI and a Threshold officer. She has enjoyed presenting for many groups and at numerous events around the country. Olga was honored to receive the 2014 Southwest Leather Conference Leather Woman Heart Award. In her professional life Olga is a sexologist and therapist.”

This is the same professor in a “Human Sexuality” class did this, from the OC Register, “Two students in Cox’s class said she asked those who had voted for Trump to identify themselves.

“She tried to get everyone who voted for Donald Trump to stand up and show the rest of the class who to watch out for and protect yourself from,” said Tanner Webb, 21, of Huntington Beach.”

Cox also told the students, in her class on sex that the November 8 free election was “an act of terrorism”. Who is Olga Cox, earning $160,000 a year of tax dollars? She has a slave—a sex slave.

Olga Cox Orange Coast Professor—Sex Master has Slave—Tells Students 11/8 Election was “Act of Terrorism”

Editorial by Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/3/17

We all know the story of Professor Olga Cox, the Orange Coast College teacher of “Human Sexuality”. After the November 8th election she spent the class time ranting, yelling and claiming a free election is a terrorist act, because she did not like the winner. She made slanderous remarks, anti-freedom statements—and then tried to shame and bully the students in her class that supported Donald Trump. Some felt she was trying to make those students victims of assaults by the snowflakes melting over the loss of Hillary Clinton, needing “safe spaces”.

In fact the Cox classroom for more than this reason was never a safe place for students. How many in the class, how many in the college Administration or the taxpayers knew this highly paid person was a “Master” and proudly has a sex slave, “boi blu”?

“Olga and blu have a 24/7 Master/slave relationship and they are life partners celebrating 13 years together. They are committed to making their relationship thrive. They own and co-produce DESIRE – an amazing educational and play weekend event for women ) held in Palm Springs California”. I am not interested in her private life, how she lives it or if boi blu (that is the name by which he wants to be called) wants to be a slave. When they go public with it, make a spectacle of themselves—and then use those VALUES to be pushed on students, then it becomes a public matter. What she does, and he does in private, is not our concern. What she teaches, promotes and propagandizes does become a public concern.

Cox is indeed one of the leading proponents and teachers of bondage, sex slavery and what most in society would consider abuse of a human being—even if the human wants to be humiliated and abused.

Olga Cox decided to use a course in human sexuality as a course in radical political propaganda.

Olga Cox decided to use a class about sex to denounce the United States, the voters of this nation and the freedom to vote—the U.S. is not her native Cuba.

Olga Cox decided to declare that free elections are an “act of terrorism”—while people are blown up in Turkey, trucks used to kill people in Germany and France, gay night clubs are used as shooting galleries in Florida and a Christmas party in San Bernardino is used to kill those helping people in need.

Now we find out Olga Cox has chosen to use her classroom, the people’s classroom to promote sex films that bondage is a normal and acceptable lifestyle and the use of men as sex slaves is a way of life to be taught to students.

The big question now is, whether the public has had enough? Has the Administration been embarrassed enough by the political tirade of this self-absorbed self-proclaimed “Master”. Another question to be asked, are there others on the campus that are part of her public and/or private lifestyle. Are there other professors on the Orange Coast campus that believe that the act of a free election is terrorism? Where are the Board of Trustees on this, why haven’ they acted. Did they know that Olga Cox is a well-known, though underground advocate of slavery, humiliation and abuse—a leader in the bondage community? Again, what they do in their private lives is their business.

In 2005, she was part of a sex conference in Australia. “”These couples have problems that I didn’t know how to deal with,” said Olga Perez Stable Cox, president of the Western US region of the Society for the Scientific Study of Sexuality. “You have to understand the culture, otherwise you’re an outsider, and you don’t get it.”

The theme for the society’s four-day conference is “Unstudied, Understudied And Underserved Sexual Communities.” “Presentations range from discussions from autoerotic asphyxiation, or “breath play,” to zoophiles, or animal lovers, to more mainstream topics like sex motives of dating partners.” This is from ABC/Australia. For her, to understand the culture is to live it.

A simple Google search would have found the rest of the truth. As a taxpayer, do you think your $160,000 is well spent? Do you think her students learn more about bondage, hatred, politics and how to promote sex films or about human sexuality?

We are told that Professor Cox ran out of the State because SHE was being harassed. Could it be that she ran because her lifestyle was going to go from beneath the radar to the 6 o’clock news?