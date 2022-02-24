By

The viewership for the modern day Nazi Olympics—these called the “#genocide/slave State Olympics”—, Olympics, was 50% of normal. That is still a high number for an event sponsored by NBC, Delta Airlines, Coca Cola. LeBron James who has no problem with the racist/violent ANTIFA rioting and burning our cities—nor does he have a problem with the Chinese government—which is giving him millions of dollars for his endorsements and playing for the hate mongers of the NBA. “Even with the smallest audience ever, the network touted that more people streamed the Beijing Olympics than any other games in the past. The primetime numbers came in with an all-time high in the streaming era with 516,000 people watching. That’s up 8% from the summer games, the report noted.” We did not financially support the Nazi’s—why are we supporting the Chinese?

Olympics Close Out With Brutally Low TV Ratings

KATIE JERKOVICH, Daily Caller, 2/21/22

Sunday was the final day of the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the overall numbers for how many people watched this year’s winter games were the worst ever for NBCUniversal.

The games, which started Feb. 4 and went through Sunday, averaged 11.4 million viewers across all of the network’s platforms in primetime, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. Those numbers are down from the average number of 19.8 million who watched the games in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the report noted. Not only were the average number of viewers down by 42%, but this year’s winter games were down some 26% from the summer Olympics held in Tokyo in 2021.

The games from Tokyo had an average number of 15.5 million primetime viewers in the company’s “Total Audience Delivery” metric (a combination of Nielsen ratings for TV and Adobe Analytics figures for digital platforms), the outlet noted.

Even with the smallest audience ever, the network touted that more people streamed the Beijing Olympics than any other games in the past. The primetime numbers came in with an all-time high in the streaming era with 516,000 people watching. That’s up 8% from the summer games, the report noted.

“NBCUniversal’s presentation of the Beijing Olympics dominated across all platforms and once again showed that nothing captivates Americans for 18 consecutive days and nights like the Olympic Games,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to the outlet