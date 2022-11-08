By

Great to see the Alameda County Taxpayers Association has an attorney helping ensure an honest election in the county. The bigger question is why doesn’t the California Republican Party or the California Republican Party providing an attorney and lawsuits? It is not the responsibility of individual members or an outside group—this is what the Republican Party is supposed to do—not act as a bystander.

But, the Chair of the Committee did answer as to what his Committee is doing. This is from an email sent yesterday “Our website also has this information.

https://www.alamedagop.org/election_integrity

Hugh”

Nice they have the information—but your responsible goes beyond that—you are responsible for action

On Election Eve, Multiple Election Integrity Issues Reported in Alameda County, California

By Joe Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, 11/7/22

Election integrity issues are being reported around the country.

A press release was issued today, on the eve of the 2022 Midterm Election.

Alameda County Republican Party Election Integrity Committee Details Failures by Registrar of Voters

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, eight members of the Alameda County Republican Party Election Integrity Committee testified at the regular meeting of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors concerning the serious problems relating to security of the vote in the upcoming November 8 election. The testimony was presented in connection with a matter being taken up by the County Board in closed session. The Board had received a letter from Jason Bezis, attorney for the Alameda County Taxpayers Association threatening legal action if the Registrar of Voters continued to deny observers “sufficiently close access” to ballot processing and making the chain of custody of ballots “open to the public.” Election law specifies that observers must be provided “sufficiently close access” to observe the processing of ballots. Some of the speakers, including candidate for State Assembly Mindy Pechenuk, even called for the removal of Tim Dupuis as Registrar of Voters.

Here is a listing of the failures observed: Observers have not been allowed “sufficiently close access” to view opening of envelopes and inspection of ballots. They have to watch through a window 15 to 25 feet away.

When observers have asked to see where ballots are brought in from the drop boxes and from the U.S. Postal Service, they have not been allowed to do so. Similarly, observers are not allowed to observe how ballots are stored prior to being processed. Alameda County has 56 ballot drop boxes. According to the Secretary of State’s directive they should each have a video monitor, “if feasible.” According to Deputy Registrar Cynthia Cornejo not one of the 56 drop boxes has a video monitor. This is not the case in other California counties. Alameda County Registrar of Voters has a contract with Konnech Corp. which collects data on election workers. Its CEO was just arrested for transferring data on election workers in Los Angeles County to be stored on a server in China. Several members of the Alameda County Republican Party Central Committee have observed problems and irregularities with elections in the past, including problems with access for observers. The chair of our committee, Jackie Cota, made repeated requests to meet with Registrar Tim Dupuis since July of this year. Only last Friday, October 28, eleven days before the election, did he finally have a meeting.

The people of California are having their elections stolen from them through the use of drop boxes and ballot harvesting. Anyone can place any amount of ballots in any drop boxes across the state.

Voter rolls are bloated and used to manufacture votes.

Now we know that the chain of custody on the ballots being dropped in the drop boxes is lacking video evidence for all the drop boxes in the county and the poll watchers are not permitted to observe the process from start to finish.

What could possibly go wrong?