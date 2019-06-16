By

Kamala Harris is either just another California Space Cadet—or a hater, pure and simple. She compares MILITARY FATHERS with ILLEGAL ALIENS and CRIMINALS. This came only come from a very sick person. Nothing more needs to be said. As a Californian I am embarrassed we have someone that so hates the military as to make that comparison. Thought you should what she has problems knowing right from wrong.

On Father’s Day, Kamala Harris Compares Military Dads to Illegal Aliens and Criminals

by Kristinn Taylor, Gateway Pundit, 6/16/19

Democratic Party presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) posted Father’s Day greetings to Twitter on Sunday comparing deployed military fathers who are away from their children on Father’s Day to illegal aliens and accused criminals.

Harris listed them in presumed order of dearness to her heart, putting US military dads third behind first-in-her heart illegal aliens and accused criminals who can’t make bail.

“Today I’m thinking of the fathers who can’t be with their children because they were ripped from their sons and daughters at the border. The fathers who can’t celebrate today because they can’t afford bail. The fathers who are deployed. Don’t forget them. #FathersDay”

Your Democratic Party, America.

Happy Father’s Day.

(Note: Harris posted Happy Father’s Day greetings to her husband, Douglas Emhoff, earlier Sunday.)