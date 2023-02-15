By

On Lincoln’s Birthday, Disney Offers a Sick Slander

By AL PERROTTA, The Stream, 2/13/23

Will the physical, sexual, emotional and mental abuse of children by the culture never cease? The latest from Disney, which in recent years has made the devil’s work its standard business practice, is truly appalling. Their new Disney+ show The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has but one aim: Foster racial hate and division. It is an angry, bitter … racist … assault on whites, stoking resentment amongst black kids and self-loathing among white kids.

It also rewrites history in a vile way. You don’t lie about and slander national heroes unless your goal is to take out the nation.

A character spews that Abraham Lincoln “didn’t want” to end slavery. Sunday was the anniversary of Lincoln’s birth. May we take the time to defend the Great Emancipator against these great deceivers?

Lincoln Wanted to End Slavery. Period. He Cared Enough About It to Give His Life

Let us be very clear. Lincoln wanted to end slavery. He ended slavery. He gave his very life in the cause of ending slavery.

Lincoln led a party that was created to fight against slavery. (Yes, the Republican Party.)

Lincoln made the Civil War about ending slavery.

His Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in slave states.

He used all his political skill, wit and savvy to pass the 13th Amendment ending slavery once and for all.

And he spoke against slavery. Boy, did he speak against slavery.

Lincoln in His Own Words

Throughout his political career, Lincoln spoke about slavery. It’s pretty clear where his heart was. Here is but a smattering.

Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves; and, under a just God, can not long retain it. I think Slavery is wrong, morally, and politically. I desire that it should be no further spread in these United States, and I should not object if it should gradually terminate in the whole Union.

Slavery is founded in the selfishness of man’s nature — opposition to it is in his love of justice.

Now I confess myself as belonging to that class in the country who contemplate slavery as a moral, social and political evil.

I am naturally anti-slavery. If slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong. I can not remember when I did not so think, and feel.

So What Are These Desecrators of History Talking About?

So what is Disney talking about when they spew that Lincoln really didn’t want to end slavery?

Here’s the offending passage from the program:

“So it’s true — Lincoln really didn’t want to free the slaves,” a black student says.

“Actually,” her black teacher responds, “he wanted to deport us.”

Let’s deal with the last first.

What this teacher “forgot” to mention is in 1822, an outpost was created in West Africa by freed people of color from the United States. By 1847, Liberia had grown to become an independent nation. And — not incidentally — Africa’s first republic. So an obvious question when discussing abolition was, “Okay, so what’s going to happen to all these slaves?” Looking to Africa, where a land of liberty had already been established would make perfect sense. Why would freed slaves want to hang around in a country that kept their people enslaved? Wouldn’t they prefer to return to their native homeland? After all, others have already gone back before them.

In the end, this would not be a workable solution for most, as slave families had now been in America for generations. And Lincoln was nothing if not pragmatic.

Despite his personal loathing of slavery, Lincoln was also pragmatic when it came to slave owners. He once stated, “The Autocrat of all the Russias will resign his crown, and proclaim his subjects free republicans sooner than will our American masters voluntarily give up their slaves.” So before he became president, Lincoln pushed for the victory that was possible at the time, a containment of slavery. Play the long game. The U.S. grows with free states eventually overwhelming slave states.

Abraham Lincoln would come to see that containment was not enough. And that the entire nation, slave state and free, bore the sin of slavery; that it must be purged if we were hold to our creed that all men are created equal.

Did Lincoln want to end slavery? Sure. But it’s the wrong question. Did he want to end slavery at the cost of half a million lives? Easy to sit in the cheap seats of the 21st Century and throw stones.

Disney stands on the perch of freedom Lincoln fought and died for, cherry-picking half-truths plucked from the most contentious, complex time in our country’s history. A time when Lincoln is trying to thread a needle between two cataclysmic problems: Keeping the Union together without a bloody fight and ending the evil of slavery. In the end he chose the end of slavery. Did he have to? No. And he made a choice that would cost the Union 360,000 lives. Some 660,000 total.

As well as his own.

I will go a step further — by God, I hope Disney+ hears me — Abraham Lincoln was murdered in cold blood not just because he ended slavery, but because of his aim to further improve the station of blacks in America.

But don’t believe me. Believe the man who killed him.

“This Means N***** Citizenship!”

On March 4, 1865, Abraham Lincoln delivered his Second Inaugural Address from the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Out came some of the most beautiful, poignant words every uttered by any American. Heck, anyone anywhere.

Let’s read the last half of that speech, that prayer, in full.

It may seem strange that any men should dare to ask a just God’s assistance in wringing their bread from the sweat of other men’s faces but let us judge not that we be not judged. The prayers of both could not be answered ~ that of neither has been answered fully. The Almighty has His own purposes. “Woe unto the world because of offenses for it must needs be that offenses come but woe to that man by whom the offense cometh.”

If we shall suppose that American slavery is one of those offenses which in the providence of God must needs come but which having continued through His appointed time He now wills to remove and that He gives to both North and South this terrible war as the woe due to those by whom the offense came shall we discern therein any departure from those divine attributes which the believers in a living God always ascribe to Him.

Fondly do we hope — fervently do we pray — that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away. Yet, if God wills that it continue until all the wealth piled by the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword as was said three thousand years ago so still it must be said ‘the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.’

With malice toward none with charity for all with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”

A mere few yards above Lincoln stood the fiancé of Sen. John Parker Hale’s daughter Lucy. Her betrothed was a famous actor. A young, dashing Democrat celebrity with an unbridled zeal for the Confederacy. Where most ears heard Lincoln’s unifying call for repentance, the young man heard only vengeance and the further punishment of the South for the sin of slavery. He stewed.

The young man was also on hand a month later outside the White House when Lincoln spoke after Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox. The war was over. The Confederacy was defeated. Slavery was defeated. At one point in his remarks Lincoln said:

The colored man, too, in seeing all united for him, is inspired with vigilance, and energy, and daring, to the same end. Grant that he desires the elective franchise, will he not attain it sooner by saving the already advanced steps toward it than by running backward over them!

The actor turned to a friend. “This means n****** citizenship!” he raged, “This is the last speech he’ll make.” Three days later, John Wilkes Booth put a bullet in Lincoln’s head.

Abraham Lincoln was martyred for America’s Blacks. This is fact. This is history. This is why Lincoln has stood as a national hero for a century and a half. This is why ex-slaves built a statue for him in Boston that the progressives now defile.

And this is why Disney must be loudly called out for its despicable slander.

Lincoln will always stand tall in the Hall of Presidents. Disney’s executives and the creators of Proud Family deserve nothing but a Hall of Shame.

Al Perrotta is the Managing Editor of The Stream, chief barista for The Brew and co-author, with John Zmirak, of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Immigration. You can follow him at @StreamingAl at GETTR, Gab, Parler, and now at TRUTH Social.