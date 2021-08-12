One Person KILLS 19 Freeway Projects Approved by Voters—Without a Vote

By

The people in San Diego, over the years voted for bonds and to tax themselves to improve the freeway system. In all, 21 projects were “funded” by the people. One man, the head of SANDAG, has decided her prefers, bikes, pedestrian lanes, failed bus and train service to what the people voted for. Once his plan is implemented, there is never a reason for the people in San Diego to bond or tax themselves for any projects—since the projects will be a lie.

“Hasan Ikhrata has been clear since taking over SANDAG that the agency doesn’t have the money to build everything that voters approved with the 2004 sales tax measure TransNet, and that he wouldn’t want to build those projects even if the agency had the money, but he’s now getting more clear than ever about which old projects don’t fit into his new vision.

During a meeting last month of an oversight committee for TransNet, Ikhrata spelled out that 21 unbuilt projects — 19 of them freeway enhancements — are not part of the regional plan through 2050 that officials on the SANDAG board are expected to approve this fall. SANDAG staff in a follow-up interview confirmed that unless the board objects, those old TransNet projects are dead.

This is pure, smelly, corruption SANDAG is an abusive agency that lies to the public. Its entire Board and Director need to be replaced. A better plan would be to dissolve the agency and begin criminal proceedings for the proposed embezzlement and fraud of the agency.

RIP, These Highway Projects

Voice of San Diego , 8/10/21

“These projects, not only do we not have the money to do them – they’re not the right projects for San Diego,” Ikhrata said. “We’re telling you that straight out. I thank you for listening to us.”

Faulty revenue projections over-estimated how much TransNet would bring in, and the projects the agency completed ended up costing way more than expected, as Voice of San Diego first revealed in 2016. Now, Ikhrata said, the agency expects to have only $700 million available between now and 2048, almost all of it coming after 2035. Plus, state mandates have forced the agency’s hand in departing from its previous focus on highway expansion projects, to its new approach of building an integrated regional network with its backbone as a new, fast and frequent commuter rail system covering hundreds of miles around the county.