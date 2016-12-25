Ontario-Montclair Superintendent’s $516,000 pay package tops state list–Big $$ in Bad Education

By

Running a school is a tough job. Especially is you have approximately 21,800. For the responsibility, you should be paid big bucks. In fact the Superintendent gets paid more than the Sup at LAUSD, with 600,000 students—but does have a $1.4 billion deficit and a graduation rate of 54%, The Ontario-Montclair sup gets paid $516, 573 a year, including benefits. Think that is enough? “The next 4 largest compensation packages received by Inland Empire K-12 educators went to: Corona-Norco Unified superintendent Sherry Mata: $390,925. San Bernardino City Unified superintendent Dale Marsden: $385,415. Riverside County Office of Education superintendent Kenneth Young: $345,579. Desert Sands Unified superintendent Garrett Rutherford: $326,884. ” We did we need an $18 billion bond in November? That includes the incterst. Why? Because we have to pay off failed educators and the unions—then claim it is for new classrooms, when the real problem is the curriculum—Common Core is based on the lowest common denominator—and teaches that two plus two can equal five if you understand the process. What good is a new school if they are failing our kids in the classroom—with teachers that pay bribes to teach and Administrators that see government schools as a get rich quick scam?

Ontario-Montclair Superintendent’s $516,000 pay package tops state list

Robert Fellner, Transparent California, 11/15/16

Today, Transparent California released 2015 public employee compensation data — complete with names, pay, and benefits — for over 800,000 K-12 workers statewide.

Ontario-Montclair schools superintendent James Hammond’s $516,573 compensation package was the highest of any K-12 worker statewide, excluding those who received one-time settlement or separation payouts.

A survey of 460 K-12 superintendents statewide revealed the average superintendent collected $213,511 in total compensation.

The next 4 largest compensation packages received by Inland Empire K-12 educators went to:

Corona-Norco Unified superintendent Sherry Mata: $390,925.

San Bernardino City Unified superintendent Dale Marsden: $385,415.

Riverside County Office of Education superintendent Kenneth Young: $345,579.

Desert Sands Unified superintendent Garrett Rutherford: $326,884.

The below table contains the average compensation package received by full-time district employees, along with the total cost per student for employee compensation:

School District Average FT compensation Cost per student Rialto Unified $76,342 $6,099 Hesperia Unified $76,564 $5,827 Murrieta Valley Unified $84,771 $6,821 Moreno Valley Unified $85,538 $7,415 Temecula Valley Unified $85,764 $6,396 Lake Elsinore Unified $86,898 $7,034 Ontario-Montclair $87,078 $8,507 Desert Sands Unified $87,677 $7,692 Colton Joint Unified $87,906 $7,829 Chino Valley Unified $88,690 $6,820 Riverside Unified $88,884 $7,223 Fontana Unified $89,203 $7,751 Palm Springs Unified $90,094 $8,127 San Bernardino City Unified $91,091 $8,085 Corona-Norco Unified $94,374 $7,105 Chaffey Joint Union High $106,866 $8,417

Transparent California research director Robert Fellner expressed concern over the continued growth in retirement costs.

“As more funds are diverted to servicing California’s rising pension debt, less is available for salaries or other educational resources, which is likely to harm both teacher recruitment and student learning.”

Compensation is defined as total wages plus the employer cost of retirement and health benefits. Full-time workers are defined as those receiving a total regular pay amount of at least $25,000.

To explore the data further, please visit TransparentCalifornia.com