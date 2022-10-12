By

Oops: The Biden Admin Admits ‘Trans Men’ Are NOT Men

BY MATT MARGOLIS, PJ Media, 10/11/22

I highly doubt Joe Biden really gets the transgender issue. I also doubt he’s ever had the urge to sniff Richard “Rachel” Levine, even though he insists via his policies that trans women are women.

Joe Biden has pandered to the transgender cult at the expense of fairness and privacy for real women and girls. But now, a rare exception to that rule has sprung up.

According to the Selective Service website, “Almost all male US citizens and male immigrants, who are 18 through 25, are required to register with Selective Service.”

The use of the term male is actually important here, because, you might ask, what exactly is the Biden administration policy on drafting “transgender men?” According to various protest signs and leftist talking points, “trans men are men” and “trans women are women,” so obviously, if you’re biologically female but identify as male, you are required to register with the Selective Service, right?

Wrong! It turns out that while Biden thinks males should be able to compete against women in sports, his administration doesn’t believe women (real women) should be subject to the draft. “US citizens or immigrants who are born male and changed their gender to female are still required to register,” the site explains. “Individuals who are born female and changed their gender to male are not required to register.”

So much for “trans men are men” and “trans women are women.”

It’s a curious position, considering the way the military has become increasingly woke and caved to the transgender cult. But it nevertheless proves that when you look beyond the pandering, deep down, even the most powerful advocates of the transgender cult know that biology trumps feelings.