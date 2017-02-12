‘Open-Minded’ Liberals Ban Trump Supporters From Applying to Housing Listings

By

The American Left is no different than the true believers in Communism—then are emotional dysfunctional if someone challenges their views. Worse, they fear they might be contaminated by people who support freedom—and condemned by those that think you sold out if you allowed a freedom loving American to rent a room from you. After all—freedom is contagious. “Since the presidential election numerous listings have appeared on Craigslist, Reddit, and other sites written by woke vegetarian liberals, who are open to renters of any gender identity, but write-off anyone with opposing political beliefs. “Alcohol, pets and meat products are not allowed in the house,” said one liberal woman seeking a roommate near Georgetown, quoted in the New York Times. “Neither are Trump supporters.” “Roommates Wanted. Trump Supporters Need Not Apply,” the Times reports, arguing that anti-Trump rental policies are legal despite political affiliation being a protected trait under D.C. law. At what point does Apple, Nordstroms and Starbucks announce anyone registered Republican, a member of the NRA and does not believe in killing babies should not apply and will not be hired? Want a divisive nation—the Left wants a One America policy—totalitarians and snowflakes stay—freedom lovers need to leave. They need therapy or at least a little Prozac before they have their meltdown and riot again, like they did at UC Berkeley because a gay guy that believes in freedom wanted to speak.

‘We’re open to any age/gender identity/non-identity, so long as you didn’t vote for Trump’

BY: Elizabeth Harrington, Washington Free Beacon, 2/11/17

“Open-minded” liberals in Washington, D.C., are barring Trump supporters from applying to rent apartments online.

Since the presidential election numerous listings have appeared on Craigslist, Reddit, and other sites written by woke vegetarian liberals, who are open to renters of any gender identity, but write-off anyone with opposing political beliefs.

“Alcohol, pets and meat products are not allowed in the house,” said one liberal woman seeking a roommate near Georgetown, quoted in the New York Times. “Neither are Trump supporters.”

“Roommates Wanted. Trump Supporters Need Not Apply,” the Times reports, arguing that anti-Trump rental policies are legal despite political affiliation being a protected trait under D.C. law.

The Times says anti-Trump housing listings are a “small act of defiance in an area that heavily favored Hillary Clinton.” Only 4 percent of D.C. voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump.

Liberals say they are open to any “gender identity” or “non-identity”—with the exception of identifying as conservative.

“[T]wo women in their 20s were searching for a roommate to take over a lavender-colored room in their Columbia Heights apartment for $550,” the Times reported. “The women detailed their love of happy hours, a ‘good Netflix sesh,’ pho and tacos.”

“We’re open to any age/gender identity/non-identity,” the liberal women said. “So long as you didn’t vote for Trump.”

Another self-described “open-minded” liberal couple said they could not accept a Trump supporter to fill an open room in their house.

“If you’re racist, sexist, homophobic or a Trump supporter please don’t respond,” the posting said. “We won’t get along.”

Another listing by a liberal woman in the Columbia Heights neighborhood reads: “Trump supporters this is not the house for you (no, seriously).”

The Times reports that political views are “not protected under the Fair Housing Act,” and quotes a lawyer who says discriminating against Trump supporters is “like saying you don’t want any nonsmokers.”

The D.C. Office of Human Rights, however, prohibits discrimination against “political affiliation” in housing, employment, public accommodations, and educational institutions.

“Political affiliation: belonging to or supporting a political party” is listed as a protected trait in D.C.

“The D.C. Office of Human Rights enforces the D.C. Human Rights Act, which makes discrimination illegal based on 19 protected traits for people that live, visit or work in the District of Columbia,” the office said. “The D.C. Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination in housing, employment, public accommodations and educational institutions [emphasis in original].”

The Office of Human Rights did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether barring Trump supporters from renting would violate the law.

Liberals have shut their doors to Trump voters before. Some D.C. residents took their Airbnb listings for inauguration week down after Trump won the election.

“I have a visceral reaction to the thought of having a Trump supporter in my house,” said one person who had planned to rent out a room during the inauguration. “No amount of money could make me change my mind. It’s about moral principles.”

The only conservative quoted in the Times piece said he would live with anyone, regardless of their political beliefs.