Oracle Is Moving Its Headquarters From Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas

For the third time in two weeks a large California firm is moving to Texas. First it was Hewlett Packard, then Elon Musk. Now it is Oracle. It comes at a time the Democrats have introduced a bill to create a surcharge on those earning more than $20 million a year. For moving to Texas, these firms and executive will save between 15-20% on their taxes. That is money that can be spent, invested, create new businesses and jobs. Or they can give it to the State of California and see it abused.

“Oracle is the latest tech company to relocate out of California.

The coronavirus pandemic has given a number of tech companies an excuse to exit Silicon Valley.

HPE announced its move to Houston earlier this month.

Excuse? The children of the employees of these companies cannot get a public education, the families cannot attend church and entertainment has been killed (except for strip joints exempted by Guv Newsom.) They are leaving high taxes, expensive real estate and a government that rules as if were North Korea. Oracle is now free to succeed and grow.

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC, 12/11/20

Oracle is the latest tech company to move its headquarters out of California. The company said on Friday it’s moving its headquarters from the Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas.

“Oracle is implementing a more flexible employee work location policy and has changed its Corporate Headquarters from Redwood City, California to Austin, Texas. We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work,” a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC.