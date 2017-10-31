By

Great news—your tax dollars are going to create government owned competition to Uber and Lyft—while you go broke paying the taxes which provides the subsides for the money losing government transportation systems, government is using your money to kill off profit making companies. That is how socialism works—using the people’s money to kill off private sector jobs. “Public transit agencies in Los Angeles and Orange counties announced this week that they’re seeking private-sector partners to operate new door-to-door ride-sharing programs. The proposed “micro-transit” programs would begin operating in selected areas this summer, offering cheaper door-to-door rides than Uber and Lyft — as low as $5 per trip with free transfers to buses and rail lines. The service would be designed to boost ridership and to keep up with private-sector technology innovations, said Joshua Schank, chief innovation officer at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or LA Metro.” Corruption and job killing has many effort in government—this is one of them. Oh, the government workers will be FORCED to pay bribes to unions to work—another benefit for the Socialist project—government/unions own the workers.

Orange and L.A. county transportation agencies to offer own ride-sharing services

By Sandy Mazza,| Daily Breeze, 10/25/17

Look out Uber and Lyft, more competition is on the way.

Public transit agencies in Los Angeles and Orange counties announced this week that they’re seeking private-sector partners to operate new door-to-door ride-sharing programs.

The proposed “micro-transit” programs would begin operating in selected areas this summer, offering cheaper door-to-door rides than Uber and Lyft — as low as $5 per trip with free transfers to buses and rail lines.

The service would be designed to boost ridership and to keep up with private-sector technology innovations, said Joshua Schank, chief innovation officer at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or LA Metro.

“The idea behind this service is that there are many people who need better public transit in Los Angeles that we cannot adequately serve with our existing bus and rail network,” Schank said. “You’ll be able to summon a vehicle. It’ll pick you up at a point near where you are and transport you to a point near where you’re going.”

Similar to Lyft and Uber, the systems would be accessible through a cellphone app. But they won’t require that the user have a credit card, and they will accommodate disabled riders.

“If you’re an average person taking three buses in the morning, you might have to wait 10 to 20 minutes for each bus,” Schank said. “Now, you’ve got a point-to-point option, where the service is picking you up within 10 minutes.”

The Orange County Transportation Authority’s board of directors on Monday approved a request for proposals to seek companies to partner on its program, called OC Flex.

The OC Flex program is an extension of OCTA’s OC Bus 360 — an initiative designed to modernize the system and increase ridership. So far, it has included a cellphone app that allows mobile ticketing and summer student passes.

The OCTA decided to invest nearly $1.4 million in OC Flex’s yearlong pilot test. The system would begin operating in July in Huntington Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Niguel, and Mission Viejo with wheelchair-accessible vans.

TransLoc software will coordinate rides, navigate routes, and accept payments. But riders also can reserve rides and pay for them via phone. All rides will be shared, and riders will be picked up and dropped off at locations near to their homes and destinations.

“This effort will aim to improve bus ridership while meeting the changing mobility demands,” an OCTA report states. “The service should have a wait time of 15 minutes or less and cost about $5 per trip in order to attract the largest possible market.”