Oregon to Tax Bicycles—Why Not California?

The California Political News and Views has been asking for cities and the State to tax bicycles. If they are using street lanes paid for by cars, create dangerous driving conditions and gridlock, the riders need to pay for the streets, law enforcement and the dangers they create. Oregon has gone the first step—taxing bicycles. They need to go the second step—ride a bike, get a drivers license. Force these free loaders to pay their fair share. No free riders.
“The package, passed by the legislature this summer, will provide billions of dollars in upgrades to the state’s transportation infrastructure, but the state must raise the revenue to pay for it.
Starting Jan. 1, a flat $15 fee will be assessed on each bicycle with at least 26-inch wheels sold for more than $200. Businesses will collect the money during the sale and turn it over to the state on a quarterly basis.
Two new taxes will be levied on purchases of new vehicles in January. A vehicle privilege tax, applied to car dealers in Oregon, equals .5 percent of the retail sale price of new vehicles, including RVs, motorcycles, vehicles weighing 26,000 pounds or less and leases on new vehicles. A vehicle use tax, also .5 percent, is applied to vehicles in the same categories that are purchased outside of Oregon but will primarily be used in Oregon or by an Oregon resident.”
But, $15? It should be a couple of hundred dollars—since bikes riders need to pay for what they got for free—not what they are going to get in the future.
New year to bring in taxes on bikes, vehicles
The state will begin collecting new revenue for the legislature’s transportation package in 2018.
Jade McDowell, East Oregonian, 12/18/17
A sign in front of Scott’s Cycle & Sports in Hermiston advertises a Christmas special. After the end of the month bicycles with 26 inch wheels or larger costing at least $200 will be subject to a $15 tax.
A new year will also ring in new taxes in Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Revenue is reminding citizens that the taxes created to pay for the state’s new $5.3 billion transportation package kick in next year.
Starting July 1, a statewide transit tax will take one tenth of one percent of the wages of Oregon residents and anyone who works in Oregon. Oregon employers are required to deduct the tax, and Oregon residents who work outside of Oregon will be required to self-report and pay the tax when they file their income tax returns.
Businesses that sell new vehicles and bicycles, as well as Oregon employers who will be responsible for deducting the transit payroll tax, are responsible for knowing the new laws, which they can find in more detail at www.oregon.gov/dor.
“We’re communicating directly with affected sellers about new taxes relating to some bicycles and vehicles, which begin January 1, 2018,” Eric Smith, Business Division administrator for the Department of Revenue, said in a statement. “There will be more outreach to employers about the new statewide transit tax as we approach its start date of July 1, 2018.”
The state’s gas tax will also be raised by four cents per gallon in January, and vehicle registration fees at the Department of Motor Vehicles will increase by $13.
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Region 5 covering Eastern Oregon will receive extra funding for projects out of the revenue raised, and counties and cities will see their street funds increase via the gas tax increase. Projects specifically earmarked for grants in the package include several local projects, including upgrades to North First Place in Hermiston, the paving of Ott Road and widening of Airport Road around the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, a new road at the Port of Umatilla, a rail project at the Port of Morrow, road improvement projects in Heppner and Milton-Freewater, and improved access to the former Umatilla Chemical Depot.
Good Lord, no….
Don’t give them any more ideas like this…
Honestly, we bailed on the 805 because I have genuine concerns that the Mexican Mafia in Sacramento will also slap a “California exit tax” on the sales of proceeds of people who sell and move out of state….
You know….to disincentivize those that wish to move away so as to maintain their taxable base…
The pigeons to pluck….so to speak….
Ca should have some kind of Pay to Play like other programs in CA.
YES, they should have a “Green Sticker” registration tag on bikes, maybe $24/Bi-annual. That is a buck a month……..
They need to help pay for all the services and areas that are used. And this is on road and off road use…………….
Interesting that the State of O is starting to look like the State of Tax.
Here is the issue. They the Hippie Dippies that went to O never wanted Capitalism, or taxes. They have been converted to Big Gov. – Big Tax & Spend by conversion. They cannot justify in their minds Republican small gov. and freedom and morphed into Dem.’s.
The “Portland Experiment” failed with its anti car planning and destruction of roads. Stability and peaceful “Green” transportation was supposed to wipe out the auto.
How much of the new taxes will be siphoned off for anti car planning favoring among others bikes? I vote for a whole bunch will be in the bag for the greenies….yep that is like weenies.
The Oregon Recession begins in nine-days.
Oh, and perhaps next taxing PEDESTRIANS to use the SIDEWALKS ? “priviledge” taxes mean those things are NO LONGER a RIGHT!