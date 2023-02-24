By

The Election Integrity Project is suing Kern County to get honest elections. The California Republican lead by Jessica Patterson does nothing, but does say that elections are “fair and honest”. So, to prove it she sets up a CRP Board Committee, led by Randy Berholtz—and guess what, they find nothing wrong with the voting rolls or system in California. If they found something they would have reported it and sued to stop it. Yet Berholtz seems surprised by the lawsuits—though he has volunteered for the group years ago. At one point he KNEW about the voting problems—but as a CRP Board member, he has found nothing. The inaction shows the CRP led by Patterson and Berholtz see nothing wrong with the voting systems or process anywhere in California. What do you think? “In an amended lawsuit filed Tuesday, the Election Integrity Project says laws passed over three decades “have systematically eroded (voting) rights by an onslaught of unconstitutional statutes and emergency regulations, which, taken together, have led to widespread election irregularities across California counties.” The actions responsible for the alleged damage include universal vote-by-mail — which doesn’t require voters to present identification, legalizing unrestricted “ballot harvesting” and allowing counties to treat vote-by-mail and in-person votes differently, according to the suit. Neither Patterson or Berholtz believe any of this is true. How do I know? They have done nothing to stop it. Where is their lawsuit?



Organization sues Kern, other counties over election laws and regulations

By Jason Kotowski, Newsbreak, 2/24/23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An organization made up of citizen volunteers challenging state laws and regulations for allegedly undermining the elections process has included Kern’s Registrar of Voters among a list of entities it’s suing.

In an amended lawsuit filed Tuesday, the Election Integrity Project says laws passed over three decades “have systematically eroded (voting) rights by an onslaught of unconstitutional statutes and emergency regulations, which, taken together, have led to widespread election irregularities across California counties.”

The actions responsible for the alleged damage include universal vote-by-mail — which doesn’t require voters to present identification, legalizing unrestricted “ballot harvesting” and allowing counties to treat vote-by-mail and in-person votes differently, according to the suit.

California does have one restriction on ballot harvesting, which is the practice of allowing a person other than the voter turn in a ballot to an elections office or drop box. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the state does allow another person to turn in a voter’s ballot, however the person cannot be compensated for the number of ballots returned.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to discuss the suit with legal counsel during closed session.

The suit seeks an audit of all vote-by-mail ballots and ballot envelopes, duplicated ballots and other documents used to vote in all elections since the November 2020 election. It requests an order that defendants be ordered to preserve those materials for inspection, as well as all voting machines, software and other equipment used in voting in the state since that election.

It also seeks a court ruling to find a number of state election laws passed over the years unconstitutional, and undisclosed damages.

According to the suit, the law changes have allowed a “large number” of vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to those who are ineligible.

“The VBM balloting process automatically sends ballots to registrants prior to every election and does not require verification that the voters are eligible to vote, residents of California, or deceased,” the suit says.

There were also issues in Kern with allowing citizens to observe the signature verification process in the 2021 recall election, according to the suit. Observers were kept 15 to 50 feet away, unable to see what was happening, the suit says.

“At the Kern County Registrar of Voters office, six monitors covered the observation window, rendering observation of ballot processing significantly limited or impossible,” the suit says.

Then-Kern Auditor-Controller-County Clerk-Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard has said observers could watch the signature check step from fewer than 6 feet away.

The issues presented in the Election Integrity Project’s suit are similar to concerns that sparked lawsuits across the country stemming from the 2020 election, although multiple investigations found no evidence of widespread fraud.