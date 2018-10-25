Oroville asking voters for 1-percent sales tax increase –for CalPERS!!

By

CalPERS is working Hard to bankrupt local government. In the case of Oroville, they need to pass a one cent sales tax increase—with the money going to CalPERS, not local roads, libraries or police. Instead of making their community better, CalPERS is forcing the folks in Oroville—after the Jerry Brown caused disaster of the Oroville Dam—to finance the incompetence and mismanagement of their agency. “The state’s major farm groups including Western Growers, the California Farm Bureau, and dairy operators are funding the campaign group, Family Farmers Working for a Better California. Each lobbied to kill the 2016 bill granting farm workers overtime, contending it would damage California’s massive farming industry. Its television ad airing in Bakersfield blasts Salas for voting for a gas tax increase, supporting high-speed rail, taking foreign trips, and approving a new legislative office building. The spot makes no mention of the overtime vote. The United Farm Workers Union had spent decades working to pass legislation granting farm workers the right to overtime, to be phased in starting in 2019. By Jan. 1, 2022, farm workers will be entitled to time and a half after working eight hours in a day or 40 hours in a week. The good news is that the people of Oroville told CalPERS to pound sand in 2016, with the same measure. Now they are forcing the folks to finance another election, to bail them out. Will they do it again? If so, should the people of Oroville sue CalPERS.

Oroville asking voters for 1-percent sales tax increase

By Risa Johnson ,| Chico Enterprise-Record, 10/24/18

OROVILLE — The Oroville City Council is asking voters for the second election in a row to approve a 1 percent sales tax increase.

This comes as the city’s finance director has projected that the city is on track to reach fiscal insolvency in 3-4 years, largely because of rising pension costs under the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. The 2018-2019 fiscal year budget was balanced with one-time money.

The measure is similar to the one voted down in the November 2016 election which was also for a 1 percent general sales tax. Councilors tried to sell it as a tax for law enforcement but the council would have had total discretion over how to spend the revenue, as it would go into the General Fund.

The main differences between the new tax measure and the one proposed in the last election include changes to the language of the measure and the fact that there is no expiration date. The measure proposed in 2016 had a six-year sunset provision.

A simple majority vote of 50 percent plus one is required for this measure to pass. As a general tax, revenue would go into the General Fund. A two-thirds vote would have been required if the proposal had been for a special tax with a specific use such as law enforcement.

The ballot question asks voters if they will support a tax increase in order to “prevent costs and restore essential public safety services, including 911 response, police officers, gang/ youth violence prevention, fire protection/ emergency medical response, and other essential services including street repairs, youth/ senior services and park maintenance.”

If the measure were approved, a citizens oversight committee including a nine-member board of residents and/or business owners including two council members would be established by the council. The same type of committee was proposed with the measure on the ballot in 2016.

The committee would meet with city department heads during the preparation of each fiscal year budget and give recommendations to the City Council on how to spend the sales tax revenue. It also would meet at least quarterly, and all quarterly and annual reports would be published on the city website.

The council voted unanimously in favor of putting the tax measure on the ballot at its July 10 meeting. The anticipated revenue from the sales tax increase is $3.7 million annually.

The sales tax in Oroville is currently 7.25 percent. The city does not currently have a local sales tax in place.

In interviews with the Mercury-Register, council candidates David Pittman and Eric Smith said they supported the tax while mayoral candidate Chuck Reynolds said he did not. In his opinion, voter trust in the council needs to be restored before the council asks for money.

At the candidate forum, candidates Cheri Bunker and Bobby O’Reiley said the proposal should have been a special tax for law enforcement. O’Reiley said he was “partially” in favor of the tax.