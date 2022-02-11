By

Great news for the no vaxxers!!! You will be abe to attend the China/Russia loving Oscars, home of American entertainers who apologize for China slavery and Russian aggression. Unlike your children going to a failed government school, you will be able to slap yourself on the back, without first taking a dangerous drug (yes, no one will stop your use of heroin, cocaine and other drugs). ““The Hollywood Reporter has learned [that] the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is planning not to mandate proof of vaccination (with or without a booster) in order to attend this year’s ceremony,” THR reported. “Instead, it intends to require a negative PCR test or a negative rapid antigen test on the day of the event.” The Covid testing regime would be less remarkable for the deep blue state of California if it were not for the Los Angeles-area vaccine passports, as well as the vaccine requirement for the American Academy of Arts and Sciences’ employees.”

Oscars Gives Ultimate ‘In Your Face’ to America: Drops Vaccine Requirement for In-Person Attendees

by Kyle Becker, Becker News, 2/10/22

The Oscars are sending yet another “in your face” message to Americans that the Covid restrictions that liberal elites want to enforce on the nation’s citizens do not apply to them.

“The Hollywood Reporter has learned [that] the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is planning not to mandate proof of vaccination (with or without a booster) in order to attend this year’s ceremony,” THR reported. “Instead, it intends to require a negative PCR test or a negative rapid antigen test on the day of the event.”

The Covid testing regime would be less remarkable for the deep blue state of California if it were not for the Los Angeles-area vaccine passports, as well as the vaccine requirement for the American Academy of Arts and Sciences’ employees.

“The Academy, which requires its own employees to be vaccinated (with rare medical exemptions), declined to comment for this piece,” THR noted. “With this position on vaccinations, the organization is technically adhering to the latest minimum requirements from the Los Angeles Department of Health. But the other major award shows that precede it are not opening their doors to anyone who is not vaccinated.”

“A spokesperson for the SAG Awards, which will be held on Feb. 27, referred THR to the COVID protocols listed on the organization’s website: ‘All ticketed attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of event, and negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event’.”

“And Joey Berlin, COO of the Critics Choice Association, which will hold the Critics Choice Awards on March 13, tells THR, ‘We will be 100 percent vaccinated and require a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. I can’t invite people to a show where they’re not going to feel safe’.”

The Hollywood elites are thus making it known that they do not intend to abide by the same rules as Americans who have been forced out of jobs over the vaccine mandate issue. You can bet that an indoor mask mandate won’t be enforced, either.

The ugly optics of the hard left’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me’ motto have been driven home recently by such Democratic notables as former president Barack Obama, unelected NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, and self-imagined Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams.