By

Crime is spiking in California. Arrests are down since previous legislation and ballot measures have made felonies into misdemeanors and cops do not have the time to fill out the paperwork for tickets. Then you have the unreported crimes, theft of items valued at under $950—why report the crime since the cops have no intention of investigating, since even an arrest and conviction provides no jail time. “The next law that will benefit criminals and hurt everyone else is AB 953, which we wrote about some months ago following a meeting with Sheriff John McMahon. Under the guise of trying to study and prevent racial profiling, this law will turn law enforcement officers into paper pushers and census takers and take them away from their primary duty — fighting crime. It will lessen by thousands of man hours each month the time police officers and sheriff’s deputies will have on the street actually arresting criminals or trying to prevent crime. Instead, they will be holed up in stations filling out forms to tell our lawmakers who they stopped, why, how many people they engaged and what their races and genders were.” Seriously does it matter of the person that stole from you, raped you or assaulted you is black or white? Criminals are criminals. The next step is to allow arrests based on a racial quota—too many of one race arrested means no more arrest of that race until the other races catch up! Silly? Yup, but believe it will come.

Our View: League of California Cities’ resolution is step in right direction

By The Daily Press Editorial Board, 10/9/17

The League of California Cities, spurred by the request of the city of Whittier, recently voted unanimously to approve a resolution asking Gov. Jerry Brown and the state Legislature to consider amending or working to amend AB 109, Proposition 47 and Proposition 57. All three laws deal with prison overcrowding by allowing for early release of prisoners. The two propositions, both approved by a majority of California voters, do so by decriminalizing offenses that used to be felonies.

We’ve all seen the results: Rising crime rates across the state, felons being released only to commit murders, such as the brutal slaying of an elderly couple in Apple Valley last year.

Whittier brought the issue to the league following the shooting death of one of its police officers by a parolee who had recently been released early.

We salute the League of California Cities for taking up the issue and hope Apple Valley Mayor Scott Nassif is right in predicting the league will work to place an initiative on the November 2018 ballot to correct some of the outlandish changes that these laws brought about.

There is a will to do so already among Republicans in the legislature. Unfortunately, they are virtually powerless in Sacramento because the Democrats have a supermajority.

That too is something that must be addressed by voters all over the state. As we have seen since the Democrats gained their supermajority, they continue to propose and pass — and Gov. Brown continues to sign into law — legislation that increases the tax burden on Californians and increases the likelihood that crime will continue to soar.

The next law that will benefit criminals and hurt everyone else is AB 953, which we wrote about some months ago following a meeting with Sheriff John McMahon. Under the guise of trying to study and prevent racial profiling, this law will turn law enforcement officers into paper pushers and census takers and take them away from their primary duty — fighting crime.

It will lessen by thousands of man hours each month the time police officers and sheriff’s deputies will have on the street actually arresting criminals or trying to prevent crime. Instead, they will be holed up in stations filling out forms to tell our lawmakers who they stopped, why, how many people they engaged and what their races and genders were.

Somehow, a majority of the state legislature found this to be an appropriate use of law enforcement’s time, which tells you all you really need to know about the regard Democrats have for the average citizen.

Of course, nonsense like this will never stop until the voters of California rise up and say enough. It’s not enough for voters in the High Desert to do so, unfortunately. Our state representatives are not the ones supporting AB 953 or bills that create new taxes or bills that make criminals a protected class in the court system.

Somehow, someway California needs a movement of intelligent, fed-up citizens who will demand common-sense solutions and take back their government from these mostly left-wing lunatics.

Until such a groundswell of intelligence begins, however, things will only worsen in Sacramento and our pain will only increase.