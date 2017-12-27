By

Are the people of San Mateo brain dead or do they really believe that their paychecks are owned by government and the corrupt unions? Here is what the school board did. Raise wages per the demand of the union. They do not have the money for unions and educations. Planning tax increases to pay for the union control of the schools Another reason the Trump tax relief/job bill exposes the corruption of “Blue” States. “With a teaching contract apparently settled and fading into the rearview, San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District officials are looking ahead to address the school system’s next financial hurdle. While eyeing the floating of a parcel tax in the early part of next year, district officials hosted a series of town hall meetings designed to inform residents about the dire state of their budget. Coming out of the final meeting held Monday, Dec. 18, board President Nancy Kohn Hsieh said the need for the measure to address a widening structural deficit is more pressing than ever. The tax proposals are admission that the Board was fiscally irresponsible. What happens if the taxpayers say No to increase taxes—which they know will not go to education, but the unions?

Outreach for new school tax spreads

San Mateo-Foster City officials seek deficit solutions with town halls and surveys

By Austin Walsh, Daily Journal, 12/26/17

With a teaching contract apparently settled and fading into the rearview, San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District officials are looking ahead to address the school system’s next financial hurdle.

While eyeing the floating of a parcel tax in the early part of next year, district officials hosted a series of town hall meetings designed to inform residents about the dire state of their budget.

Coming out of the final meeting held Monday, Dec. 18, board President Nancy Kohn Hsieh said the need for the measure to address a widening structural deficit is more pressing than ever.

“It is so significantly important if we want to be able to continue to do what we are doing,” said Kohn Hsieh, of the potential tax measure.

Officials have not yet discussed the cost or term of the prospective measure and no formal decision has been made to float it. Officials did though start pushing for the tax almost immediately following the March 2017 failure of Measure Y, a previous $209 parcel tax proposed to span nine years. The vote pre-empted the expiration of one of the district’s previous parcel taxes, which generated about $7 million annually.

The revenue loss fuels a deficit projected to grow as large as $9 million over the coming two years, and officials have said a parcel tax is the preferred means of filling the void.

Kohn Hsieh said she is hopeful a tentative contract agreement reached with teachers may smooth the district’s pursuit of the coming ballot measure.

Tensions neared a boiling point over the last few months as district officials and educators struggled to settle an ongoing labor dispute — giving way to many community members siding with teachers and urging administrators to raise salaries.

With a possible strike vote looming late last month, the two sides announced at the 11th hour a settlement still due to be ratified by the teaching union.

Details include salary increases of 5 percent retroactive to July 1, 2016, and 3 percent retroactive to July 1, 2017, along with increases to both teacher stipends and to the hourly pay rate for supplemental work. The pay increases are expected to cost the district roughly $16.4 million over the terms of the three-year contract.

Kohn Hsieh characterized the initial settlement as a “sigh of relief” for officials, and expressed optimism resolving the labor strife could improve the district’s standing among school community members and voters.

Despite the positive momentum, officials are not yet out of the woods regarding the district’s budgetary issues, which Kohn Hsieh said inspired the town hall series of financial talks.

During the discussions, school community members were encouraged to offer feedback regarding the services and programs they consider most important. Kohn Hsieh said such perspective is valuable for officials ultimately eyeing a tax campaign.

“If people value something, this is something they would support financially and vote for a parcel tax,” she said.

The attendance at most of the town hall sessions was moderate, said Kohn Hsieh. But for those not able to attend, an online survey exists to gauge the perspective of school community members and voters.

In an email, district spokeswoman Amber Farinha said town hall discussions circled around the most efficient fashion of addressing the projected deficit, potential budget enhancements and identifying parcel tax terms voters may support.

Kohn Hsieh said following the meetings, officials will synthesize the comments and questions from school community members and present them again at a later school board meeting.

Beyond the need for the tax to address the projected budget shortfall, she added the measure could be useful in boosting per student funding beyond amounts allocated by the state government.

District officials claim California is the 46th in the nation in dollar-per-student government spending, further heightening the need for local tax support.

“The value of fiscally being able to raise up our per-pupil spending is significant to being able to continue not just making this a special place, but improving it,” said Kohn Hsieh.