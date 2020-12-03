By

CNN and the mentally limited Joe Biden believes the elections were legal. For instance the 2400 Californians that illegally voted in Nevada means nothing. The switch in votes caused by a Dominion algorithm means nothing. The 440,000 people that either died or moved out of State in California but still got ballots, means nothing. Joe and his media buddies, corruption and fraud, in favor of Biden is OK. “There are 2,410 Nevada registrants who closely match a California registrant on first, middle and last name, and date of birth. Common names, which might be coincidences, are excluded.

Of these, 491 have a California mailing address that matches their Nevada residence address, 400 have the same phone number in both their California and Nevada records, and 46 have both a matching address and phone number.” These registrants’ California voter registration dates are later than their Nevada registration dates, indicating all 2,410 now reside in California.” Will the courts overturn the corrupted “results”? Our future elections will be worthless if the fraud of November 3 is not over ruled.

Over 2,400 Californians Now Suspected of Voting in Nevada’s Election

Watchdog group claims 2,410 Nevada voters who later registered to vote in California appear to have voted unlawfully in Nevada’s November 3 election.

Linda Paine, Election Integrity Project CA, 12/2/20

Reno, Nevada. – Election Integrity Project, Nevada (EIPNv) has found 2,410 persons who are registered to vote in Nevada, subsequently registered in California, but voted in Nevada’s November 3 election. EIPNv had previously reported 1,411 such voters. An expanded analysis, matching mailing addresses and phone numbers, found approximately 1,000 more suspect voters. To lawfully vote in Nevada, one must continuously reside in the state and one’s county for 30 days and one’s precinct 10 days preceding Election Day [NRS 293.485]. Federal law allows persons to vote in their old state if they have moved within 30 days of the election.

These findings will be submitted to the Secretaries of State in both Nevada and California. The appropriate U.S. Attorneys will be notified:



There are 2,410 Nevada registrants who closely match a California registrant on first, middle and last name, and date of birth. Common names, which might be coincidences, are excluded.



Of these, 491 have a California mailing address that matches their Nevada residence address, 400 have the same phone number in both their California and Nevada records, and 46 have both a matching address and phone number.



These registrants’ California voter registration dates are later than their Nevada registration dates, indicating all 2,410 now reside in California. The California registration dates are 90+ days prior to the November 3 election, indicating the voters are not lawfully eligible to vote in Nevada.



As of November 24, Nevada’s official histories of counted votes show, despite their apparent residency in California, 1,390 voted by mail, 710 voted early, 224 voted at the polls on Election Day and 86 voted provisionally and were counted.



Of the 2,410 suspect voters, 615 had not previously voted in Nevada, though they were registered.



The number of suspect votes by district can be found here.



It is being determined whether these persons also voted in California.

EIPNv further identified 97 Nevada registrants who voted in the November 3 election though they are documented as having moved from their registration address or having never lived there. These findings were documented via canvasser interviews of current residents at these registration addresses.