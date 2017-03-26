By

California has an unemployment rate of 5%. Sounds good! Wrong. The reason it is so low is that under the rules, if you work one hour a week, you are considered employed. We have 900,000 people that want full time jobs but can only get part time—one key reason is the high cost of ObamaCare keeping jobs under 30 hours a week. “Last year, some 920,100 Californians were employed part-time because they could not find full-time work, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says in a new report. That’s in addition to the 1,033,600 who had no job at all. It works out to 11.3 percent of California’s potential labor force, compared to the U.S. average of 9.6 percent. The real unemployment rate in California is NOT 5%, it is 11.3%, more than double. While Jerry Brown crows about the great job market, the people of California are suffering. Either he is duplicitous or just too confused to understand. What do you think. Over 900,000 Californians working part-time because they cannot find full-time jobs

Central Valley Business Times, 3/25/17



Last year, some 920,100 Californians were employed part-time because they could not find full-time work, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says in a new report.

That’s in addition to the 1,033,600 who had no job at all.

It works out to 11.3 percent of California’s potential labor force, compared to the U.S. average of 9.6 percent.

The report was released a few hours after the state Employment Development Department touted a jobless rate of 5.0 percent for February.

The BLS says there were 232,200 Californians who were “marginally attached” to the labor force in 2016. Marginally attached individuals would like a job and have looked for work during the past 12 months, but had not searched for work in the 4 weeks preceding the survey and are therefore not counted as unemployed in the official unemployment rate.

In the mix also are 61,400 “discouraged workers” – men and women who did not look for work during the 4 weeks preceding the survey because they believed no jobs were available for them.