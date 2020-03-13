By

Over-Taxed in LA … and Sick of it!

Dennis P. Zine, city Watch LA, 3/12/20

RANTZ & RAVEZ– “We can and must do something to address homelessness.” — LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas

“We need to add $2 billion to the state budget to address the homelessness situation in our state.” — California State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago

Have you ever noticed that the one constant solution for all ills in Los Angeles and our state is the same tired old answer from elected officials? Raise more money and that will address the situation, problem or concern. No matter what that problem may be, we get the same answer from those elected to represent us in various elected positions — local, state and federal.

Raise taxes and or fees — or both — along with other assessments that can be implemented to address and hopefully resolve or eliminate the situation that has caused concern. It doesn’t matter how big or small or what the problem or situation is. It could be crime, poverty, the homeless camps in our communities or the failing educational system, along with a host of other community matters.

You name it and the answer is always the same magical solution: raise fees and or taxes or assessments that will be pushed on residents, business owners and a host of others engaged in business and community related matters. I counted over 16 taxes that we are all obligated to pay in Los Angeles and California: Sales Tax, Business Tax, Income Tax, Utility Tax, Excise Tax, Estate Tax, Inheritance Tax, Property Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Used Tax, DMV Tax, Excise Tax, Cigarette and Gas Tax, Property Transfer Tax, Beverage Container Tax and the list goes on and on.

In addition to all that, California has the highest sales tax rate in the nation which, as of 2018, was at 7.25%. As we all know, some California cities have sales tax rates much higher. For example, the rate in Glendale, Burbank and Pasadena is 10.25%. Los Angeles is currently at 9.5% and many elected officials want to increase it. Just think – it’s less expensive, not by much, to purchase products in Los Angeles than in Glendale, Burbank or Pasadena. Interesting, I must say.

As we examine local community concerns such as homeless tents blocking sidewalks, potholed streets and other matters of deterioration, we find one common solution offered by elected officials: more and higher taxes to address and remedy the situation. We are handed empty words that have proven over and over to be just what they are. . .a grab for more money from our wallets with little to show in improvements.

For those of you that voted NO on Prop 13, congratulations.

The passage of Prop 13 would have increased taxes to a higher level in LA and other regions of the state. It is time to say NO to additional fees and taxes in Los Angeles and California.

I will be reporting on the recent election results in the next RantZ & RaveZ. The final vote count was not complete as of press time. Will there be any runoffs? Time will tell. Stay tuned.