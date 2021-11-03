Owens: CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM CAN BE ACCOMPLISHED BY WORKING TOGETHER

By

In San Fran, more than 30% of criminals released without cash bail continue to commit crimes. If they stayed in jail, the city would have less victims. In New York, they have someone who has been arrested 46 times, THIS YEAR, since he is released without cash bail, he is a one man crime wave—defended by the Mayor and city council to victimize the city. In California, Sen. Bob Hertzberg, a Democrat has introduced a bill to create no cash bail. This after a ballot measure voted on by the people made clear cash bail is needed.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM CAN BE ACCOMPLISHED BY WORKING TOGETHER

By Rep. Stephen Owens, Kansas House of Representatives, District 74, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/4/21

Criminal justice reform has been the focus of national attention the past several years with most agreeing that there is a need for improvements that balance the rights of those charged with a crime while also ensuring accountability and public safety of the general populace. Unfortunately, as with seemingly everything these days, the issue has become mired in political bickering in jurisdictions across the country. Seldom does a day pass without reading about yet another battle royale over pretrial justice. Yet, when asked, most citizens would say they’re tired of the constant battles between policymakers — they simply want their government to work.

California seems to be locked in such a battle over bail reform. This past November voters overwhelmingly rejected a bill passed by the state legislature in 2018 to eliminate monetary bail. Yet backers of bail reform vow to keep trying, despite the apparent wishes of citizens. Perhaps there is a better way.

As the State Representative for Kansas’ 74th House District and Vice-Chairman of the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission, I have been part of a team that has made significant progress over the last two and a half years addressing concerns with my state’s criminal justice system. Together, we have passed legislation that increases access to substance use treatment, addressed suspended license reforms, increased mental health funding and much more.

During the time our Criminal Justice Reform Commission has been meeting, the Kansas Pretrial Justice Task Force has also been at work. Last November, the group released its report examining our state’s pretrial criminal justice system, offering comprehensive recommendations on how to make much-needed improvements.

Led by Chief Appellate Court Justice Karen Arnold-Burger, the group consisting of judges, DAs, defense attorneys and other court personnel presented a long list of recommendations including prioritizing the identification of mental health issues early and adequately funding state mental hospitals, increasing the number of crisis intervention centers, educating both pretrial decisions makers and engaging the public on how and why decisions are made.

It was heartening to see the good work of the task force, whose members came together with an open mind, truly seeking input from all involved stakeholders. I had the pleasure of engaging with them on a regular basis, as we all worked in earnest toward solving the problems with our criminal justice system.

The recommendations of the task force take a laudably measured approach to ensure the balance between liberty and accountability. It is especially worth noting that it does not include a recommendation to end monetary bond conditions. Several states have attempted to abolish this practice in the name of equity, only to see the effort fail. They have not been prepared for the unfortunate side effects of the ban, which include a significant increase in crime, overworked law enforcement and court rooms that sit empty due to substantial increases in failures to appear.

In Alaska, two years after bail reform laws were passed in 2017, they were repealed as an utter failure after the state saw significant increases in crime and failures to appear. New York state, which had passed similar laws in 2019, repealed them in early 2020, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, after they were met with overwhelming disapproval from prosecutors, law enforcement and victims’ rights groups.

In June, the Delaware legislature, in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, passed new laws that required cash bail for persons charged with serious crimes in order to secure their release pending trial. This followed growing concerns from the public about the threat of violent crime in their communities.

This past August in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bills 6 and 7, rolling back bail reform following a bombshell report from the Harris County (Houston) District Attorney. The report showed that bail reform had led to a 300 percent increase of defendants who had been released on their own recognizance bonds being charged with a new crime compared to the same period five years earlier. It also compared crime rates in Harris County to those in other large metropolitan areas including Los Angeles and Chicago. In so doing, it rejected an earlier conclusion that the increase in crime was most likely the result of socioeconomic pressures, but instead determined that the blame lay squarely on bail reform.

National organizations such as the Vera Group and Arnold Foundation perpetuate the myth that the only answer to the pretrial equity issue is to release everyone who has been incarcerated and create a revolving door for our jail systems, while simultaneously eliminating the effective third-party accountability system. These are the same groups that believe defunding the police is the answer to dealing with the bad actors in law enforcement. Clear and convincing evidence continues to show that both assertions are patently false.

No governmental system is perfect and for those of us who work in public service, it should always be our goal to work toward making improvements. While the challenges of the pretrial system are unique, this positive approach should be no different. Making radical changes is reckless and has proven to be disastrous anywhere it has been implemented. Ultimately, it is citizens who suffer the consequences.

It is not simplistic to say that the public is tired of constant fighting over issues that could be solved if everyone was willing to listen to one another and work toward a common goal. As advocates looking to abolish monetary bail in California appear to be positioning themselves for another battle, they might wish to take a close look at what we have been able to accomplish here in my state. The report from the Kansas Pretrial Justice Task Force shows unequivocally that by bringing all parties to the table, solutions can be found that strike a balance between liberty, accountability and public safety.

Stephen Owens is the Kansas State Representative for the 74th House District in his second term. He has spent more than 20 years of this professional career managing both pre and post-trial criminal defendants and currently serves as the Vice Chairman for Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission.