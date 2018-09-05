Oxnard takes on straws and single-use plastics in upcoming event–not drugs or crime

By

Oxnard is a town of over 200,000 people in Ventura County. Thanks to Prop. 47 and 57, along with AB 109, makes this a haven for crime. The voters recently, in a special election, overturned a massive increase in water rates—the people did not believe the city council or city manager. Drugs have always been a problem—now that marijuana is legal, you can find it everywhere. But NONE of this was done on the basis of a “study” by a nine year old. Until now. “The Oxnard Performing Arts & Convention Center (The PACC) and the City of Oxnard will host an inspiring evening of positive change centered around a screening of STRAWS. The event is free and open to the public and includes: refreshments, a special Question and Answer session, student art inspired by the film, community booths, and door prizes. The first 200 attendees will each receive a free reusable stainless steel straw and water bottle. 500 million straws are used and discarded every day in the United States alone. That’s 175 billion a year filtering into landfills and littering our waterways and oceans. The good news is that simple actions can significantly reduce this widespread problem. Stainless steel straws—you can’t use that of a two year old. But making them means mining, transportation, heavy energy used to make the final product. Has anyone asked if these straws harm the environment more than plastic straws, of criminals allowed on the streets, the cost of bad government, or refusing to enforce Federal immigration laws?

Oxnard, CA – On Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m., The Oxnard Performing Arts & Convention Center (The PACC) and the City of Oxnard will host an inspiring evening of positive change centered around a screening of STRAWS. The event is free and open to the public and includes: refreshments, a special Question and Answer session, student art inspired by the film, community booths, and door prizes. The first 200 attendees will each receive a free reusable stainless steel straw and water bottle.

500 million straws are used and discarded every day in the United States alone. That’s 175 billion a year filtering into landfills and littering our waterways and oceans. The good news is that simple actions can significantly reduce this widespread problem.

Straws and other single-use disposable products will be the focus of a special panel discussion and screening of Linda Booker’s film STRAWS narrated by Oscar winner Tim Robbins. The film leaves audiences with a clear understanding of the problems caused by plastic pollution and empowers individuals to be part of the solution.

The evening concludes with prizes awarded to the top three local students in the themed art exhibition, followed by a special announcement from The PACC spotlighting its commitment to going straw-free, with hopes that other Oxnard businesses and institutions will follow suit.

Thursday, September 13, 2018 | 6 p.m.

@ The PACC: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA 93030

Free and open to the public