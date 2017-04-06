Oxnard Unified High School District: Arm of Democrat National Committee—Indoctrination Camp

By

The parents in the Oxnard Unified High School District are fighting back. They are tired of teachers using the classroom to preach hatred of the President of the United States, preaching resistance to the President and demeaning the President. Free speech is about give and take—government schools have become indoctrination centers. The parents of Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo have listed just a few of the vile, vicious statements made by the union owned teachers. “ November 9, 2016: Mrs. Butler (Biology), Grade 10: She told the class, “Trump hates women”. November 9, 2016: Mrs. Eglitis (English), Grade 10: “It is raining in Southern California so much these days because Trump is President.” November 9, 2016: Mrs. Garcia (French), Grade 10: “I feel like I just got hit with a 2 x 4 because Donald Trump is President.” The New Year begins and from what is alleged, it appears the biased teaching and anti-Trump rhetoric continues. January 20, 2017-Inauguration Day: Mrs. Eglitis (English), Grade 10: Tells class she placed a $100 bet on Donald Trump being assassinated at Inauguration. Teachers in the classroom BETTING on the assassination of a President. Why is this teacher still in the classroom? Indeed why does she still have a credential? Parents need to take their children out of this class—this is a dangerous person. Will you create a matrix like this for your school?

Teacher bias at Rancho Campana H.S.

By Deborah Baber-Savalla, CitizensJournal, 4/5/17



At least thirteen reports of election-related teacher bias at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo (Oxnard Unified High School District) prompted this report.

This article is updated to the present and includes additions and corrections to the original article which inaccurately identified the high school and the superintendent associated with the 100-dollar “Death to Trump” bet. If only a few of the allegations herein are true, then the story is far more alarming than when I first penned this piece in February because it makes me wonder if a pattern of teaching bias exists in our school districts.

On January 20th, 2017 our 45th President was sworn into office. He swore allegiance to our nation and citizenry in time-honored tradition. Yet an English teacher, Mrs. Sarah Eglitis, at Rancho Campana High School reportedly was upset that she lost a $100 bet, since President Trump was not “assassinated on Inauguration Day”. (I urge you to reread the preceding sentence again, slowly.) I learned about this from a news story in which the parents of one of Mrs. Eglitis’ students became upset when they learned of her comments in the classroom from their child.

Todd Starnes, a Fox News & Commentary host, responding to an interview with the mother of that student, wrote the following in this February article:

“Our public schools have been commandeered by far-left radicals – and they are using American classrooms to radically change the culture. We must stand up to their dangerous agenda.”

http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/02/15/teacher-lost-100-bet-because-trump-wasnt-shot.html

Since then, the parents have reported at least 13 other instances of anti-Trump teacher bias or other inappropriate teacher-student classroom exchanges. The other instances involve at least five different teachers at Rancho Campana High School.

November 9, 2016: Mrs. Butler (Biology), Grade 10: She told the class, “Trump hates women”.

November 9, 2016: Mrs. Eglitis (English), Grade 10: “It is raining in Southern California so much these days because Trump is President.”

November 9, 2016: Mrs. Garcia (French), Grade 10: “I feel like I just got hit with a 2 x 4 because Donald Trump is President.”

The New Year begins and from what is alleged, it appears the biased teaching and anti-Trump rhetoric continues.

January 20, 2017-Inauguration Day: Mrs. Eglitis (English), Grade 10: Tells class she placed a $100 bet on Donald Trump being assassinated at Inauguration.

January 23, 2017: Mrs. Butler (Biology), Grade 9: The teacher regales her class with a short tale of her “amazing” first-time activism at the Women’s March on the 21st and that until now she’d never been an activist but is now.

February 2017: Mr. Creech (World Civilizations), Grade 10: The teacher says, “The four horsemen of the apocalypse are death, war, famine, and Donald Trump.”

February 2017: Mr. Creech (World Civilizations), Grade 10: This teacher announces to his class that “Fox News is fake news.”

February 2017: Mrs. Butler (Biology), Grade 10: She shares with her class that she is “estranged from certain members” of her family because they are “conservative”.

February 17, 2017: ALL TEACHERS: The ENTIRE student body was forced to watch Jesse Williams’ BET 2016 Humanitarian awards acceptance speech wherein the performer denigrates white people (his mother is white), advocates taking the law into one’s own hands, and promotes anarchy as a means of achieving “equal rights and justice”. Jesse Williams BET 2016 Humanitarian Award Acceptance Speech

February 23, 2017: Mr. Creech (World Civilizations), Grade 10: The teacher announces to his class that “Stalin is my favorite dictator”. He then hypothesized to the class about who would be a “better dictator” himself (Mr. Creech) or Trump”. During that same class Creech used the word “gun” telling the students they could get “extra credit” if he, Mr. Creech, brought a gun to school and if the students followed him.

February 28, 2017: Mr. Gibbs (Drama), Grade 9: This teacher allegedly allowed the bullying of one student by another when the teacher permitted the bully to single out another student in front of the class for being a “Republican”.

February 28, 2017: Mr. Gibbs (Drama), Grade 9: This same teacher allowed the performance by a student to perform a self-composed rap song which referred to the President of the United States as a “racist bastard”.

These concerned parents filed a complaint in February with Superintendent Dr. Penelope DeLeon’s office after Todd Starnes broke the “assassination” story on Fox News. Two weeks later the parents received a call from the Superintendent’s office and on March 22nd they met with Drs. Rocky Valles and Tom McCoy.

Valles told the parents that teacher Sarah Eglitis “felt very bad about her comment” (about an Inauguration assassination of President Trump) and that she “wanted to contact them”. Valles told the parents that the principal at Rancho Campana High School, Roger Adams, had told Mrs. Eglitis to “stand down”. The mother asked for assurance that “this won’t happen again” and was told by Dr. Valles that, “I can’t control what these teachers say but if you hear anything else concerning let me know.” Reportedly Valles and McCoy assured the parents that the Superintendent’s office would “continue to work with Principal Roger Adams to remind teachers of what is appropriate in the classroom”. The two PhDs ended the meeting with words to the effect that: “Election years tend to bring out these issues.”

According to the parents when they met with Valles and McCoy, neither of the men showed much interest in their complaint. The mother said Dr. Valles took a few notes while Dr. McCoy eschewed all note-taking. The educator-administrators’ dismissive attitude left the parents feeling like the meeting was more pro-forma than anything else. The two men did explain that teachers are “independent workers” so exercising control over them is “hard to do”. Dr. Valles is Assistant Superintendent for OUHSD and Dr. McCoy is Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services.

I conclude this article as I began it, noting the need to correct my original February article. In it I incorrectly cited Superintendent Angelica Ramsey as the offending “High Educator” because I thought Rancho Campana High School was in her district. The research on Superintendent Ramsey using several social media platforms certainly seems to suggest a strong left-wing, anti-Trump Administration bias.

I have no school-aged children, but my tax dollars are collected anyway and spent on public education which means I contribute to educators and administrators salaries. I do not like what I have seen so far whether at Rancho Campana High School or earlier this year at Anacapa Middle School in Ventura. I am deeply troubled at what appears to be a strong anti-Trump, anti-Administration teaching bias. It reminds me too much of communist-socialist indoctrination propaganda tactics. If I am correct, then it will take far more that a “village” to root out this ever-present danger.

Mrs. Savalla was a 33-year resident New Yorker where she enjoyed a decades-long career in book publishing finishing that chapter of her life as VP Corporate Administration for Macmillan, a half-billion dollar company in the US. As a guest instructor, she has also taught in middle school gifted and talented programs in Norfolk, VA and for a time lectured at colleges and universities on women’s rights in conjunction with performances of Half the Battle, a one-woman show Ms. Baber (Savalla) researched, wrote, and performed for nearly a decade.

Board Meeting April 05, 2017 – Agenda (Public Comments at 5 PM)