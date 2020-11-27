By

Alex Padilla was part of the cam to give a Biden related firm $35 million to audit and control the California elections. "The state of California approved Dominion software to monitor statewide election results despite many code flaws and the possibility it could be compromised by hackers, according to government documentation uncovered this week. The report, conducted at the behest of Secretary of State Alex Padilla, found 180 discrepancies in the software code which were not compliant with California Voting System Standards. His staff concluded that they were "purely stylistic in nature and do not adversely affect the usability" of the source code."

REPORT: Padilla brushed off major concerns over Dominion software

Press California Staff, 11/24/20

The state of California approved Dominion software to monitor statewide election results despite many code flaws and the possibility it could be compromised by hackers, according to government documentation uncovered this week.

The report, conducted at the behest of Secretary of State Alex Padilla, found 180 discrepancies in the software code which were not compliant with California Voting System Standards. His staff concluded that they were “purely stylistic in nature and do not adversely affect the usability” of the source code.

Hacking, Forgery Risks Not Addressed

Nevertheless, in a survey after trying out of the software, which took place in early 2018, two years before Governor Newsom ordered statewide vote by mail for the 2020 general election, numerous testers raised questions about its viability.

“I would not vote by mail if my county used this system,” said one.

“I was unable to test [it] because the testing window was too short,” said another.

A GenX internet sleuth and veteran journalist, named EveJustWantsToKnow.., tweeted a trove of relevant documents on Monday, which focus on Dominion Voting’s Democracy Suite, in particular, ImageCast Remote.

In them, SLI Compliance, a Colorado based digital testing company, found numerous instances of potential problems, in particular, unaddressed risks associated with remote hacking and undetected forgeries.

Press California resides in a rare California county that doesn’t use Dominion in elections, so we’re not sure if this particular Dominion version of the software, ImageCast Remote 5.2, was used in the 2020 election. Can any readers comment on the matter or share with county elections personnel for feedback?