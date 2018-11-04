By

If I wanted, my newsletter, each day, could have stories about illegal alien rapists, murderers and drug dealers. In fact, the California Political News and Views could exclusively report on the crimes of felons from foreign nations—the same people protect by Jerry Brown and his Democrat buddies. “In another apparent act of love, as some politicians may describe it, two illegal aliens have been arrested in Utah for transporting more than 2 pounds of meth. One of these men has been previously deported and is currently wanted for murder in Mexico, according to authorities. According to Fox 13, Fabian Barriga-Mendez and Mario Gomez-Cuevas were arrested during an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Weber-Morgan County Narcotics Strike Force in Ogden, UT. So, do we know who is in that caravan? Do we have background checks on these folks? How many had been deported previously—and how many times. Glad that President Trump is enforcing our laws—we got into this mess because Obama used tax dollars to IMPORT young people—including MS-13 a few years ago. Now they think they can invade our nation, as they invaded Mexico. What do you think?

Pair of Illegal Aliens Arrested for Trafficking Meth, One Wanted for Murder in Mexico

Timothy Meads, Townhall, 11/3/18

In another apparent act of love, as some politicians may describe it, two illegal aliens have been arrested in Utah for transporting more than 2 pounds of meth. One of these men has been previously deported and is currently wanted for murder in Mexico, according to authorities.

According to Fox 13, Fabian Barriga-Mendez and Mario Gomez-Cuevas were arrested during an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Weber-Morgan County Narcotics Strike Force in Ogden, UT.

According to Utah’s Attorney General’s office, “a controlled purchase of methamphetamine was conducted at an Ogden business and 563.18 grams of meth was located. While investigators were looking through a suspect’s phone, the press release stated that a text message regarding a large sum of money was observed, which authorities said they recognize as consistent with drug activity.”

The text exchange led authorities to Barriga-Mendez “who was also wanted for a narcotics investigation out of Colorado and had a warrant out for his arrest.” Authorities then staked out Barriga-Mendez’s home and waited for him to leave in a car that was believed to belong to him. Police ran a routine traffic stop and located 2.33 pounds of meth insides Barriga-Mendez’s vehicle as well as another passenger,

“Both the driver of the vehicle and a passenger provided Mexican identification documents – which law enforcement officers making the stop believed to be fraudulent,” the release said. “Both individuals told officers they did not have documents to be in the United States.”

After running the two suspects’ fingerprints, authorities discovered that the passenger was “Mario Gomez-Cuevas, 23, who had an active fugitive warrant out of Mexico.” Gomex-Cuevas was previously deported in January 2017. “Barriga-Mendez was charged in the complaint with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charge with a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence,” reports Fox 13.