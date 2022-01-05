By

Palm Springs has become another town that has become inhospitable to tourists and visitors. If you are visiting this desert town remember to bring your own plastic utensils straws and plastic bags—those have now been outlawed in Palm Springs “Provisions in the ordinance include a ban on the sale and use of polystyrene food containers such as foam, a ban on plastic straws and stirrers, a ban on single-use plastic bags for takeout orders and a requirement that reusable food ware be used for on-site dining. “The City of Palm Springs is excited to work with our local businesses to implement this new policy and advance environmental protection,” Flinn Fagg, director of development services, said in a statement. “With that in mind, the city is offering sustainability scholarships for businesses to help them comply and we understand that compliance with some provisions may take time.” According to the city’s website, the “scholarships” can be used to purchase items such as reusable food service ware, bulk dispensers for condiments and equipment to wash and sanitize reusable food service ware. Why does California cost so much? Palm Springs is a great example of massive spending on nonproductive items by business—which are then passed on to the customer. As for me, who needs Palm Springs—when you have seen one elite city, you have seen them all. I will buy my burgers and fries in another town.

Palm Springs ban on polystyrene, plastic straws and plastic bags for takeout now in effect

City News Service, 1/5/22

An ordinance aimed at promoting reusable food containers, utensils and bags went into effect in Palm Springs on Jan. 1.

The Food Ware Ordinance, passed by the city council last July, took effect Saturday and applies to both on-site and takeout dining.

Provisions in the ordinance include a ban on the sale and use of polystyrene food containers such as foam, a ban on plastic straws and stirrers, a ban on single-use plastic bags for takeout orders and a requirement that reusable food ware be used for on-site dining.

“The City of Palm Springs is excited to work with our local businesses to implement this new policy and advance environmental protection,” Flinn Fagg, director of development services, said in a statement. “With that in mind, the city is offering sustainability scholarships for businesses to help them comply and we understand that compliance with some provisions may take time.”

According to the city’s website, the “scholarships” can be used to purchase items such as reusable food service ware, bulk dispensers for condiments and equipment to wash and sanitize reusable food service ware.

Residents can prepare for changes made by the ordinance by bringing their own bags if they are ordering food for pickup and by declining any unwanted accessories when they are offered, officials said.

To learn more about the Food Ware Ordinance, visit