Palm Springs Government Approves HATE CRIME Against Straight People

Palm Springs has decided it wants to discriminate against straight people. It is creating a program to give money to those that identified as non binary or transgender. Poor straight people need not apply. Watch for the lawsuits when this program is given the final approval. In fact, I call this a hate crime. What do you call it? “Palm Springs, California has gone extremely woke, with the city that is the desert playground for the rich proposing a program that would guarantee monthly income as high as $900 to transgender and nonbinary residents in the name of fighting discrimination. On Thursday, the Palm Springs City Council voted to allocate $200,000 from two local nonprofits to begin the gratuitous guilt-assuaging payments to members of the marginalized demographic that live there.” If the non profits want to do this, that is their business. But government has no right to use its powers to discriminate. In this case it looks like a hate crime by government.

Woke’ on steroids: Palm Springs initiates monthly payment plan for transgender, nonbinary residents

Terresa Monroe-Hamilton, BPR, 3/31/22

Palm Springs, California has gone extremely woke, with the city that is the desert playground for the rich proposing a program that would guarantee monthly income as high as $900 to transgender and nonbinary residents in the name of fighting discrimination.

On Thursday, the Palm Springs City Council voted to allocate $200,000 from two local nonprofits to begin the gratuitous guilt-assuaging payments to members of the marginalized demographic that live there. California is now making moves to implement a guaranteed income plan on a number of levels in the state with Palm Springs leading the way.

City Council members voted unanimously on Thursday to pay DAP Health and Queer Works to design the program and apply for state funding, which is the first of three phases outlined in a city report to realize the proposed project.

The allocated funds will flow to Palm Springs-based Queer Works and DAP Health who will smooth out the wrinkles in the first-of-its-kind pilot guaranteed income program.

Queer Works Executive Director Jacob Rostovsky told Newsweek in an interview that it will be similar to other guaranteed income pilot programs that have been launched in progressive cities across the United States. He claims that on average 150 people receive monthly payments of $600 to $900 in those programs.

However, this social welfare program is the first to target the transgender community which claims to have experienced widespread violence and discrimination regarding housing and jobs.

“This is a chance to help individuals receive money that we can think of as a subsidy — to subsidize the gap in income that the trans and nonbinary community faces due to having some of the highest levels of unemployment in this country,” Rostovsky, who is transgender, said at Thursday’s meeting.

“So when you raise them up to the average level, they achieve a lot more,” he proclaimed.

“Our project’s budget is estimated at about $1.8 million,” Rostovsk said according to the Desert Sun. “And so when we look at what other [programs] that have been successfully funded have done, their local cities have provided nearly a match to that funding.”

The goal is to use philanthropic dollars to fund the program. The two nonprofits will also look for opportunities to use a $35 million fund created by California lawmakers to provide monthly payments to pregnant women and young adults who’ve recently left foster care. Local governments and nonprofits will distribute the funds.

Mayors for a Guaranteed Income and former U.S. Presidential candidate Andrew Yang have made the unrealistic socialist practice popular among leftists.

“This is a complete revisiting of how we address poverty in this country by giving people money,” Palm Springs Council Member Christy Holstege proclaimed. She raised the issue during a council meeting on Thursday according to the Los Angeles Times, stating that she felt “incredibly proud” of the city for coming down on “the right side of history and supporting our trans and nonbinary, gender-nonconforming community.”

She claims that restrictions on other government anti-poverty programs wind up depriving recipients of the funds they need. But with a guaranteed income, individuals are free to spend money on diapers, rent, car repairs, or “other solutions that we all know as being the experts of our lives.”

“Such a program to help people in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer community is unbelievably part of the values of Palm Springs, hands down,” councilmember Dennis Woods said. “But we have so many priorities going that I just am not sure we can commit to developing a guaranteed income program long term.”

Transgender Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton doubts the viability of the guaranteed income program and whether it should be run by municipal governments.

“But it would be money that may be much more effectively spent than it’s being spent now and that’s what this is trying to find out,” Palm Springs Council member Greg Kors asserted.