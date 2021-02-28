By

When you close amusement parks, severely limit the use of restaurants, close down schools, churches, movie houses, bowling allies you have an economic problem. Then you have the end of tourism, which means a lowering of revenues from the gas tax—and in California 20% fewer cars sold in 2020 than the year before. Without economic activity, sales tax revenues go down—in some places more than others. “Public agencies throughout California are struggling as the pandemic continues to cause havoc for local governments. The state’s local one-cent sales and use tax from sales occurring July through September was 0.9% lower than the same quarter one prior. The losses were geographically concentrated in the Bay Area, coastal regions and communities popular with tourists. Meanwhile, much of inland California including the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento region and Inland Empire exhibited gains of 7.2%. Proof that government takes care of itself—Sacramento is doing well. This, while the Bay Area is being depopulated. In San Fran the price of an apartment has gone down 29% in the past year—of course the price does not matter because the Governor and his Democrat buddies have decided no rent has to be paid, at least till June, 2021—about 15 months of living rent free. When the rent does become due, watch for the lawsuits, the evictions and the killing of the poor and middle class in California. Housing values will plummet. Every aspect of our economy will be in a Depression.

Pandemic impacts and underlying changes in consumer behavior creates disparate pain for sales tax revenues

Public CEO, 2/19/21

Public agencies throughout California are struggling as the pandemic continues to cause havoc for local governments. The state’s local one-cent sales and use tax from sales occurring July through September was 0.9% lower than the same quarter one prior. The losses were geographically concentrated in the Bay Area, coastal regions and communities popular with tourists. Meanwhile, much of inland California including the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento region and Inland Empire exhibited gains of 7.2%.

The data behind these numbers is from the latest reported information from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. HdL Companies, a leading provider of revenue enhancement technology and consulting services for local governments, provides quarterly insights on California’s sales tax receipts and the impact on local jurisdictions.

“Not all recoveries are created equal. The pandemic economy has pummeled cities like San Francisco and Anaheim that depend on tourism, which show retail sales down 18% and 17% respectively. While cities like Sacramento and Fresno are seeing strength in retail sales as consumer stay home, improve their domiciles or invest in big assets like new cars, boats and RV’s,” Andy Nickerson, HdL’s President/CEO, commented, “Cities and counties are experiencing widely differing financial impacts due to the pandemic, and we foresee some of these changes being permanent as consumer habits have forever been changed by the pandemic. This will impact strategies for local governments to generate tax revenues they require to service their communities.”

A 23% decline of fuel sales, brick and mortar retail and restaurants were the primary contributors to the Q3 overall statewide decline. The losses were largely offset by a continuing acceleration in online shopping (up 43% over the comparison quarter) that produced huge gains in county use tax pools where tax revenues from purchases shipped from out-of-state are allocated and in revenues apportioned to jurisdictions on a pro rata basis.

Additional gains came from sales of autos, RV’s, food-drugs, sporting goods, discount warehouses, building material suppliers and home improvement purchases. Some categories of agricultural and medical supplies/equipment also performed well.

Although the slight decline in comparable third quarter receipts reflected a significant recovery from the second quarter’s deep year over year decline of 17%, the fall coronavirus surge and reinstated restrictions, combined with uncertainty around federal stimulus programs, suggest a more significant drops in forthcoming revenues from December through March sales. HdL will release an analysis of that data in April 2021.

Significant recovery in local government sales tax revenues is not anticipated until the 2021-22 fiscal year (beginning July 1, 2021) with full recovery dependent on the specific character and make up of each jurisdiction’s tax base. As the recovery accelerates, its anticipated that consumers will shift more spending back to non-taxable services which will further diminish tax revenues going to local governments.

“Full economic recovery will likely look different than before the pandemic. Recent surveys suggest that 3 out of 4 consumers have discovered new online shopping alternatives and half of consumers expect to continue these shopping habits. In the world of sales tax revenues, this means a more aggressive shift of revenues allocated through countywide use tax pools and industrial distribution centers rather than stores fronts,” concluded Andy Nickerson.

