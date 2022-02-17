By

Were Trump President Hillary and friends would be indicted and pay millions in bail money to stay out of jail—for a short while.

Papadopoulos sheds light on Hillary’s ‘master class’ in deception. ‘Just wait until you see’ what’s coming, he says

Terresa Monroe-Hamilton, BPR, 2/17/22 h

Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos slammed the original Russia probe against former President Donald Trump as a “masterclass in deception” on Wednesday during an interview with Fox News in response to Special Counsel John Durham’s latest explosive filing.

Papadopoulos asserted that the original investigation was all about “manufacturing a situation” that involved Trump and his associates in order to falsely tie them to Russia, according to Fox News.

In Durhams’ Feb. 11 court filing, he alleged that “Tech Executive-1,” who has now been identified as Rodney Joffe, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign attorney Michael Sussmann, “exploited” Internet traffic connected to a “particular healthcare provider,” Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the Executive Office of the President of the United States in order to “establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’” to tie Trump to Russia.

“This was literally about manufacturing a situation around Trump and his people that made it seem as if all of them, including the president and his family, were somehow colluding or in the works with the Russians,” Papadopoulos remarked.

“What we’re witnessing was a masterclass in deception, propaganda, and tradecraft,” he contended. “In this case, I think there were so many vested interests in a Hillary Clinton presidency — that’s why you see all of these actors activated the way they were.”

His statements reference not only Durham’s findings but the fake Russian dossier which was authored by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS, and funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign through the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie. The debunked dossier was used to obtain FISA warrants against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

“This wasn’t just about collecting dirt. It was about planting dirt,” Papadopoulos claimed. “This is what people have to understand. I was set up.”

“When the FBI came to talk to me, they asked if I ever heard anything about the Russians. I told them Mifsud came to me, and they said I messed up the dates of the meeting,” Papadopoulos told Fox News.

He was charged in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation with making a false statement to the FBI for getting the dates wrong. The former aide would go on to be convicted of the charge and then would later be pardoned by Trump.

“We all know now it was all fake, and nonsense, and it all makes sense now,” Papadopoulos commented. “This entire thing was manipulated with two goals in mind — to prevent Trump from winning, and 2, if he won, to handcuff him from being able to govern the country properly.”

He went on to say that he believes “there are no coincidences in this entire saga,” and that it is “important” for Durham to present his findings to the American public at the completion of his investigation.

Trump demanded this week that the Justice Department release any remaining records related to the original Russia probe, according to Fox News.

“They have the declassification order,” he said regarding the Justice Department. “And they should declassify, absolutely, especially in light of what has just happened and what has just been revealed.”

Three people have been indicted so far in the Durham probe including Michael Sussmann in September of 2021, Igor Danchenko in November of 2021, and Kevin Clinesmith in August of 2020.

The indictment against Sussmann claims he told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016 that he was not doing work “for any client” when he requested and then held a meeting where he presented “purported data and ‘white papers’ that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel” between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank.

Danchenko was charged with making a false statement and is accused of lying to the FBI about the source of information that he provided to Christopher Steele for the dossier.

Kevin Clinesmith was also charged with making a false statement. Clinesmith has been referred for potential prosecution by the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office. He is accused of altering an email concerning Carter Page to say that he was “not a source” for another government agency. Page contends he was a source for the CIA. The DOJ used Clinesmith’s assertion to justify submitting a third and final renewal application in 2017 to eavesdrop on Page via a FISA warrant.