By

Would you send your 15 year old daughter to a government school that had all gendered (male/female) locker rooms and showers? It looks like Long Beach is going to start the trend. After all since we have, per the State of California more than 40 genders, why not expose them o one another. This goes along with the sex education program in government schools—making sex as ordinary as buying a doughnut. “In its proposal for “Measure E,” the district celebrated the plans for an all-gender locker room, saying it would “create all-gender inclusive facilities.” And, according to the Wilson school newspaper, “the instructor stated that it is created as “a safe space for people who might be otherwise uncomfortable.” Wilson’s Assistant Principal Guillermo Jimenez announced the new facility that will permit boys and girls to shower and dress together in the same room in an email to parents. The Long Beach Unified School District’s inclusive facilities are spaces that serve students with disabilities, students of all gender identities and expressions, and students who desire privacy for any number of reasons. Wilson’s new aquatic center will feature an inclusive, all-gender locker room. Note how they put this—b putting boys and girls together, naked in locker rooms and showers, hey are giving he kids ‘privacy. Watch as videos are taken and put on the internet, all in the name of privacy—if you are willing to be naked for dozens, why not for thousands? How sick is Long Beach? This is why educational choice will pass.

Parents Alarmed as California High School Unveils ‘All Gender’ Locker Room

DURHAM, NC – MAY 11: A gender neutral sign is posted outside a bathrooms at Oval Park Grill on May 11, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. Debate over transgender bathroom access spreads nationwide as the U.S. Department of Justice countersues North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory from enforcing the provisions of House Bill 2 (HB2) that dictate what bathrooms transgender individuals can use. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

Breitbart, 11/22/21

Parents at the Long Beach, California, Unified School District were alarmed after the district unveiled plans to build a locker room to allow teenage students of both genders to shower and dress together.

The district has a long history of pushing the gay agenda, but Wilson High School parents weren’t prepared for the school to push an all-gender locker room on students.

In its proposal for “Measure E,” the district celebrated the plans for an all-gender locker room, saying it would “create all-gender inclusive facilities.” And, according to the Wilson school newspaper, “the instructor stated that it is created as “a safe space for people who might be otherwise uncomfortable.”

Wilson’s Assistant Principal Guillermo Jimenez announced the new facility that will permit boys and girls to shower and dress together in the same room in an email to parents.

Parents and guardians are invited to join a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, November 30 at 6 p.m. to learn more about the new aquatic center and inclusive locker room coming to Wilson High School fall 2023. Construction will begin next summer.

The Long Beach Unified School District’s inclusive facilities are spaces that serve students with disabilities, students of all gender identities and expressions, and students who desire privacy for any number of reasons. Wilson’s new aquatic center will feature an inclusive, all-gender locker room.

LBUSD’s Facilities staff will share information on the new aquatic center, including details on the locker room’s safety and privacy features. To join the meeting on November 30, please visit the District’s YouTube channel at LBSchools.net/YouTube or click here.

Parents will have an opportunity to ask questions during the meeting. If you’d like to submit questions in advance of the meeting, please email [email protected]

Thank you for your participation and support.

The Wilson Loudspeaker article noted that participants were told in a PowerPoint presentation to a focus group by LBUSD operative Shawn Abbate, “Privacy is a concern for many students faced with the prospect of communal showers and large undifferentiated changing areas. It would seem that most individuals – irrespective of their gender identity and expression – don’t want to change in the open or bathe in gang showers.”

But parents were uncomfortable with the idea of boys and girls mixing in various states of undress in a school locker room. At least one parent worried about the possibility of sexual assault occurring in such a facility.