Parents cite urgent need for counselors in LA schools who can aid DACA students

LAUSD had a graduation rate last year of 54%. Then they spent $15 million creating phony credits, to move the number to 75%–now a report comes out that 42% of those that received LAUSD diploma’s did not earn they, they were given away like a free cup of coffee at Trader Joe’s. Now, we limited money, failed schools a push is on to finance more counselors and support for illegal alien students in the school. That money comes from honest parents paying taxes and the education meant for students that are not breaking the law. “Still, for some parents, promises made by LA Unified officials that schools in LA are “safe zones” remain insufficient. Parents would like to be assured that both district and charter schools have enough school counselors, ready and prepared to assist DACA students at this critical time. “We would like more counselors in quantity and quality. There is a lack of counselors in schools, and that is a big problem. We need to make sure they’re familiar with the different components of the immigration status of these students,” said Susana Zamorano, the mother of two Mexican immigrant students and lead parent organizer for CARECEN (Central American Resource Center). Special programs, taking quality education away from honest people, could this be why LAUSD is now a segregated district, only 9% white students? My guess is that the counselors will be provided and the quality of education continues its death spiral in LA. Some say that sending your child to LAUSD is a priori evidence of children abuse. What do you think?

Esmeralda Fabián Romero, Los Angeles School Report, 1/25/17

An altar made in honor of undocumented students at a Día de los Muertos event. (Courtesy: Francisco Bravo’s Facebook page)

Thousands of undocumented students and educators received a respite from uncertainty Wednesday when the DACA program survived President Donald Trump’s first executive order on immigration. Earlier this week his spokesman stated that ending the program is not among the administration’s immediate priorities.

Still, for some parents, promises made by LA Unified officials that schools in LA are “safe zones” remain insufficient. Parents would like to be assured that both district and charter schools have enough school counselors, ready and prepared to assist DACA students at this critical time.

“We would like more counselors in quantity and quality. There is a lack of counselors in schools, and that is a big problem. We need to make sure they’re familiar with the different components of the immigration status of these students,” said Susana Zamorano, the mother of two Mexican immigrant students and lead parent organizer for CARECEN (Central American Resource Center).

Jesús Angulo, LA Unified’s director of academic and counseling services, acknowledged that working with these students is “delicate in nature” and noted that the district has been more proactive in communicating with schools and students and their families.

“We are really trying to support families now with this new administration. Within our district, we are providing the right information to our schools,” he said. “The familiarity of counselors with DACA, for example, varies from district to district, but we are being proactive to the need.”

Additionally, the deadline to apply for financial aid for college is fast approaching. Now more than ever, DACA and AB540 students require as much attention and support as possible from school counselors.

“It cannot be generalized that all the students who apply for financial aid to go to college are American citizens, that they all have social security numbers, that their parents work and they all file their taxes. It is not like that, that is not our reality,” Zamorano said.