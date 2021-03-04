Parents to Launch Recall Campaign Against School Board Member Who Was Caught on Video Calling Reopening Schools an Act of “White Supremacy”

The people of California are in the process of Recalling Gavin Newsom for his incompetence, corruption and arrogance.

The people of Los Angeles have started a Recall of the DA, George Soros-Gascon, for his attempt to put criminals on the streets and innocent citizens in lockdown to protect themselves.

Now we have the people of La Mesa starting a Recall of an open bigot, a hater of education. Let me define that, Charda Bell-Fontenot is a school board member who believes opening the schools is “an act of slavery”. What world does she live in? Obviously this person needs therapy and a quick end to her term on the Board. It would be best if she resigned. Barring that, she needs to be Recalled.

“On February 23, the District Board met virtually using zoom video. When the issue of reopening schools came up, Bell-Fontenot became agitated, attacked fellow board members and staff, and declared that asking teachers to return to work in classrooms “seems like a very white supremacist ideology to force people to comply with…you know…to conform…just letting you know…I don’t want to be part of forcing anybody to do anything they don’t want to do – that’s what slavery is.”

Congratulations to Reform California and Carl DeMaio for assisting the parents in this worthy effort. I hope they look at the San Ana School Board where a member made similar type comments.