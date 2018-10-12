Parts of San Fran Have Become “An Open-Air Narcotics Market” and the Results Are Disastrous

By

If you want to commit suicide, San Fran is the place to go. Hate people of color or gender? San Fran is the place to go. Want to bully people and lie about them? San Fran. Now the City has become the national headquarters for drugs and death. It wanted to openly inject people with death causing drugs—the Guv vetoes it—but that does not stop the policy of death. Drugs and feces on the streets—16,000 complaints a week. San Fran is trying hard to be both the tech and death capitol of the United States.

Parts of San Francisco Have Become “An Open-Air Narcotics Market” and the Results Are Disastrous

California City News, 10/10/2018

San Francisco police say it has become nearly impossible to get a drug conviction in many parts of the city, turning communities like the Tenderloin into a drug free-for-all where users and dealers from other parts of the state flock to take advantage.

The San Francisco Chronicle recently scoped out some of the anarchic scenes in parts of the Bay City:

Police say drug dealers from the East Bay ride BART into San Francisco every day to prey on the addicts slumped on our sidewalks, and yet the city that claims to so desperately want to help those addicts often looks the other way.

You can walk through the Tenderloin, Civic Center, South of Market and the Mission and easily spot men handing over little plastic baggies with drugs in exchange for cash like it’s no big thing. In broad daylight. In front of pedestrians. Even in front of police.

An officer the publication spoke with called much of the city “an open-air narcotics market.”

It doesn’t take a sociologist to draw conclusions here. San Francisco’s drug problem has contributed to one of the worst homelessness crises in the nation.

Newly-elected San Francisco Mayor London Breed has vowed to root out homelessness in her city. But experts say it will require a cold, hard look at addiction and policing, not just housing.

In the midst of all this, U.S. News and World Report says Breed is considering a safe drug injection site in San Francisco despite a veto by Gov. Jerry Brown last weekend. You can read more about that here .