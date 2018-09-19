By

School districts may not the public for a sales tax to finance the education system. It looks like Pasadena is creating a loophole to get tax dollars. On the November ballot will be a sales tax measure for the City of Pasadena. Another measure will be, can the schools take one-third of the sales tax for the schools. This is an end run on the lack of sales tax authority for schools. “In addition to a measure asking Pasadena voters if the city should raise its sales tax by 0.75 percent , there will be another, perhaps more confusing one on the Nov. 6 ballot: if one-third of the estimated $21 million in extra annual tax proceeds should go to Pasadena Unified schools. The schools-related question is an advisory one, meaning the measure is meant to gauge residents’ interest in the idea — nothing happens automatically if it passes. It would be up to the City Council to decide whether to send that money to the schools.” Watch this carefully. If approved expect more cities to try to keep school districts from collapsing. The only way to stop this abuse of power—corruption—is to vote NO on sales tax increases. Or, you can hire a U-Haul and leave the State.

Pasadena’s plan to give a part of its sales tax to schools is modeled after Santa Monica — here’s how it works

By Chris Lindahl , | Pasadena Star-News, 9/16/18

In addition to a measure asking Pasadena voters if the city should raise its sales tax by 0.75 percent , there will be another, perhaps more confusing one on the Nov. 6 ballot: if one-third of the estimated $21 million in extra annual tax proceeds should go to Pasadena Unified schools.

The schools-related question is an advisory one, meaning the measure is meant to gauge residents’ interest in the idea — nothing happens automatically if it passes. It would be up to the City Council to decide whether to send that money to the schools.

It’s not a political ploy, Mayor Terry Tornek said “I view it as an absolute mandate,” he said. “It’s the voters’ money, and if they tell me they think it’s appropriate to give a third to the school district, there should be a (contract) that would govern the transfer of the funds.” The model is a trailblazing one. Santa Monica in 2010 passed a similar pair of ballot measures and in 2016 approved a second pair that called for revenue sharing with its schools.

It’s unclear whether Pasadena would be the second city in California to pursue such a plan, but the move is definitely rare.

“It makes good business sense to have the city make funds available to the school district,” Tornek said. “It will enhance property values and make the city more attractive to businesses (if the district is financially healthy).”

There’s been at least one tangible benefit for Santa Monica-Malibu Unified, beyond just having more money. Last year, Moody’s cited the sales tax revenue as one reason why it upgraded the district’s credit rating to Aaa — the highest available score , which judges an entity’s credit worthiness and helps determine interest rates for borrowing.

Ballot math

The reasons why a city would raise money for a fiscally independent school system are a little more complicated.

“The school district doesn’t have the ability to do that — they don’t have the ability to levy a sales tax,” Tornek said.

The district can ask voters whether to approve what’s known as a special tax. But that requires approval of two-thirds of voters, often a tall hurdle. Sales taxes require only a simply majority.

About a decade ago, Santa Monica learned the hard way that two-thirds majority can be hard to achieve. That’s when the school district asked voters to approve a special tax on property.

“It failed narrowly,” Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Gleam Davis said.

The district needed the extra cash. In response, school leaders had to make cuts, just as Pasadena Unified has been doing. And on the city side, Santa Monica, like Pasadena is now, was also facing some budget woes. The measure passed.

A pair of 2016 tax-hike measures split money between affordable housing at the school system.

Santa Monica councilman Kevin McKeown said some were uneasy about the advisory nature of the schools-related question.

“The first time we did this, in 2010, some questioned whether the council could be trusted to allocate the funding to the separate public school system,” he wrote in an email. “But we have now built a level of trust that has allowed passage of funding for affordable housing as well as for schools.”

There won’t be a second time for Pasadena. If this ¾-cent tax rate is approved, it will bring the total rate in the city to 10.25 percent — the highest allowed by the state and the same rate as Santa Monica.

Some Pasadena officials feel a sense of urgency to pass the sales tax hike because Pasadena is so near that ceiling. They fear if the city doesn’t take the money, another entity, such as Los Angeles County, will put a sales tax ballot question to voters and bring the city to its taxable limits.

Tornek said the city fares better when money is locally controlled because Pasadena would be able to keep all of its sales tax income from the 0.75 percent collected, rather than having it doled out to communities across the county.

Spending the money

Rising pension costs are among the financial weights on Pasadena’s chest. Like other cities statewide, Pasadena’s share of covering employee retirements has grown without a corresponding revenue increase to fill in the gap.

Pasadena has made budget cuts year after year in the wake of the Great Recession, and City Manager Steve Mermell has said it’s becoming difficult to find more “low-hanging fruit” to trim without residents feeling the impact.

On the city’s wish list for its potential future sales tax revenue is maintaining service levels, upgrading fire station, replacing obsolete 911 infrastructure, replacing 17,000 older street lights, repairing 670,000 square feet of damaged sidewalk and bringing 4,000 curb ramps in compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Pasadena Unified plans to spend its share of the revenue on academic programs, if the measure passes, spokeswoman Hilda Ramirez Horvath said.

The district’s latest projections have the reserves for the 2020-21 fiscal year $4.1 million below required levels . It’s looking into closing schools as part of an answer to its budget woes.

Like Pasadena, Santa Monica shares a school district with other communities.

The Santa Monica City Council gives the school district its share of the sales tax dollars through a lease allowing the city to use Santa Monica High School facilities , such as its swimming pool and fields.

The amount is equal to the share of revenue approved by voters on the advisory tax question. If Pasadena went this route, the lease payment would be equivalent to one-third of sales tax revenue.