This is what happens when you dumb down a test those taking it believe anything goes. The Bar literally fixed the results to get more to pass—and it backfired—fewer passed. The Bar Association is out of control. It is time to create a different system—or at least get rid of the failures running the current system.

Pass Rate on California’s Bar Exam Slips Even as Bar ‘Adjusts’ Scores Due to Tech Issues

Cheryl Miller, Bar Association, 11/12/21

The pass rate on California’s July 2021 bar exam dipped to 53%, even as the state bar “adjusted” the scores of thousands of test-takers who experienced some of the widespread technical problems with the online test.

In a two-page memo released with exam statistics Friday night, state bar officials said they identified 2,429 applicants who were negatively impacted by things such as laptop screens going dark during the exam. Some of those problems were resolved by rebooting the computer. In other cases, test-takers had to download exam questions again. Still others were unable to finish the exam.

The memo said bar officials adjusted the scores of those who experienced tech troubles on the essay questions and performance test by using a complex algorithm tied to the difficulty of the exam questions and an applicant’s “expected score,” which was calculated by how the applicant did on parts of the test where they didn’t have technical problems.

Examinees who didn’t pass the test after a scoring change can have their exam fees applied as a credit toward a 2022 test or request a refund, the bar said.

The bar’s board of trustees “felt strongly that we needed to do everything possible to ensure fairness for this group of examinees,” Ruben Duran, the board’s chairman, said in a prepared statement. “While a psychometrically sound scoring adjustment was made, it was clear that there’s no way to fully quantify what impacts these issues had on examinees. We decided that offering a credit or refund to those who were affected and were unsuccessful on this exam was the right thing to do.”

The bar did not say how many scoring adjustments led to applicants passing the exam, nor could a spokeswoman immediately say how large the scoring boosts were on average or as a range.

Test-takers across the country reported numerous technical problems with this year’s summer exam, including frozen tests and computer screens going dark. An investigation by California’s state bar found that nearly 31% of the more than 7,700 people who took the test reported problems with the software provided by ExamSoft. The vendor blamed the problem on memory space issues.

Most of those applicants fixed the problems by restarting their computers, state bar officials said. But 158 test-takers, or about 2% of applicants, lost content or time on their exams and required additional help.

The state Supreme Court announced last month that the February 2022 bar exam will be held in person, barring directives from health officials.

Results for the summer exam show that 81% of first-time test-takers from American Bar Association-approved law schools in California, the cohort that typically performs the best, passed. Just 19% of repeat test-takers from that group posted passing scores.

Just over 7,500 applicants completed the exam. Almost all took the test remotely.

California’s lower success rate mirrors pass rate drops in other states. Bar examiners in New York, Florida, Pennsylvania and Illinois reported modest decreases in success rates since July 2019, the last time testing among states was more comparable.

Due to the pandemic, states last year took different approaches to the summer exam, with some offering in-person testing and others, like California, remote administrations. Some delayed the exam, some offered shortened versions and others allowed applicants to forgo the test altogether by granting diploma privilege.

Even comparing California’s results from July 2021 and July 2019 is problematic. The California Supreme Court in July 2020 lowered the cut, or passing, score on the bar exam from 144 to 139 starting with the October 2020 exam. Fifty percent of July 2019 test-takers passed compared to 61% who took the exam last October.

The national mean score on the multistate bar exam, the 200-question, multiple-choice section of the exam, decreased from 141.1 in July 2019 to 140.4 two years later according to the National Conference of Bar Examiners.

“We heartily congratulate the 3,995 applicants who passed the general bar exam and the 180 candidates who passed the attorneys’ exam, particularly after facing and overcoming the challenges of preparing for and taking the exam amid the extraordinary impacts of the pandemic,” Leah Wilson, the state bar’s executive director, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to welcoming them to California’s legal profession very soon.”