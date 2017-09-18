By

A few years ago, Mayor Lee allowed the Occupy folks to take over parts of downtown San Fran and the Civic Center—no problem. Cost the city millions to replace the vandalize government facilities and the private firms lost millions in sales and more millions to fix their vandalized properties. Maybe if Mayor Lee did not support the anarchists of Occupy, he would not had had to spend $1 million to protect the First Amendment in his town from Antifa and other terrorist organizations. “San Francisco spent $890,000 on security and transit thanks to the protests that sprung up in resistance to the planned Patriot Prayer rally, On Guard has learned. The Mayor’s Office isn’t taking that lying down. Mayor Ed Lee will pursue getting money back for San Francisco, as he had previously promised, his office told me. “We are pursuing reimbursement from the federal government for The City’s public safety costs associated with the Patriot Prayer rally on August 26,” Ellen Canale, a spokesperson for the mayor, wrote in an email on Friday.” While the event did occur on Federal property, Washington is not responsible for the San Fran policy of protecting murderers and rioters. If the city protected it’s citizens at all times this expense would not happen—but the terrorist know that Lee and the radicals running the formerly great world class city prefer criminals to innocent citizens.

Patriot Prayer rally cost SF nearly $1 million, Mayor Lee to seek reimbursement

By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, SF Examiner, 9/16/17

Patriot Prayer’s “Free Speech” rally never actually materialized last month, but it still cost The City big bucks.

San Francisco spent $890,000 on security and transit thanks to the protests that sprung up in resistance to the planned Patriot Prayer rally, On Guard has learned.

The Mayor’s Office isn’t taking that lying down. Mayor Ed Lee will pursue getting money back for San Francisco, as he had previously promised, his office told me.

“We are pursuing reimbursement from the federal government for The City’s public safety costs associated with the Patriot Prayer rally on August 26,” Ellen Canale, a spokesperson for the mayor, wrote in an email on Friday.

So even though Joey Gibson, Patriot Prayer’s organizer, scampered up and down San Francisco, fled to Pacifica, and ultimately landed at Crissy Field to hold a right-wing talk with a dozen close buddies, including alleged white nationalist Kyle “Based Stickman” Chapman, San Francisco still gets stuck with the dang bill.

Remember, San Francisco made it loud and clear that we didn’t want this protest in our backyard, yet the National Park Service, which has jurisdiction over Crissy Field, gave it the OK — despite the possibility of violence.

But even if we do get all of our taxpayer money back, it won’t be for all of The City’s expenses.

The Mayor’s Office thinks it can only make its money back on the public safety costs, which total $775,000, according to a public records request response from the San Francisco Police Department. I filed the request Aug. 28, two days after the scheduled Patriot Prayer rally.

The cost also “includes planning during the week leading up to the event,” Sgt. Michael Andraychak, an SFPD spokesperson, wrote in an email.

The figure is “98 percent” salary, he wrote, with the remainder of the costs including incidentals like van rentals, food and water for officers in the field.

But $115,000 came out of Muni’s pocket that day. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency ran extra buses, traffic control staff and “Muni ambassadors” to help everyone get around the dozen or so protests throughout The City, according to SFMTA spokesperson Paul Rose.

And that tally doesn’t include costs to the Department of Emergency Management, the Mayor’s Office, or any other city agencies looped into the weekend to help as nearly 15,000 San Franciscans protested across The City. Heck, it doesn’t even include the cost to Presidio businesses like the Presidio Bowling Center or the House of Air, which told me they lost beaucoup-bucks as they canceled reservations and sent employees home.

Add all that up, and the cost to San Francisco could easily tip toward a cool $1 million.

Almost makes you wish The City could just send the bill to Patriot Prayer, doesn’t it?