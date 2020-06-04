Patterson: Democrats vote to SUBSIDIZE Train to Nowhere—Voters Said NO

By

Democrats vote to SUBSIDIZE Train to Nowhere—Voters Said NO

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, 6/3/20

In the dead of night with no hearing, the Chair of the Appropriations Committee Lorena Gonzalez—notorious for these kinds of tactics—killed AB 3278, a bill just passed in May out of the Assembly Transportation Committee with strong, bipartisan support.

AB 3278 declares the Legislature’s intent to uphold the no-subsidy requirement of Prop 1A, and clarifies that any train operator hired by the Authority is still beholden to this requirement. This bill would protect the intent of Prop 1A and ensure that Californians who voted for the project are not victims of a “bait and switch.”

“The People of California got it right when they made clear there would be no operating subsidy for the bullet train under Prop 1A,” says Assemblyman Patterson. “Killing AB 3278 for rank, political reasons overrides the express will of the people just because a batch of special interests said to do so.”

The High Speed Rail Authority published its 2020 Draft Business Plan, which makes it clear that the Authority plans to utilize an operating subsidy when the system begins running, despite the clear language found in Prop 1A. The independent Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO), in its review of the Draft Business Plan, noted that HSRA’s reliance on a $54 million/year state subsidy violates the spirit of Prop 1A.