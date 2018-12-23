Patterson: Feds Tell DMV That Millions of Real ID’s Potentially Invalid

The Federal government has a law that shortly goes into affect. In order to get on a plane, anywhere, you must have a “Real ID” card” and the Feds gave the State years to implement the program and how it must be implemented. California, of course, is refusing to obey the law. That means when the law is enacted, YOU will not be allowed on a plane or train leaving California. You will be stuck here till the State obeys the law. Watch as California sues to allow illegal aliens and others to get on planes without ID!

“Assemblyman Jim Patterson released the following statement upon learning that more than two million Real ID cards could be ruled invalid by the Department of Homeland Security due to the California DMV’s failure to meet a federal address verification requirement.

“The DMV has known for a month that millions of Real ID’s they’ve been dolling out are potentially invalid. This is a monumental failure that will affect millions of Californians.”

“The DMV’s only hope is that the Department of Homeland Security takes pity California and gives the DMV more time to fix this mess. Even if they do, Californian are likely facing an absolute disaster where all two million people who already have the Real ID will have to go back to the DMV and suffer through interminable lines again.

California is an outlaw State/Nation. We the people will pay for this. The good news is that the Democrat members of Congress and Senate will also be stuck in the state, unable to travel to Washington to harm the rest of the nation.