Paul Rodriguez: ‘Cowards Threatening My Life’ Because Of Trump Support

By Jacob Comello , MRC NewsBusters, 11/26/18

If someone could manufacture a celebrity specifically to send the left into convulsions, Latino comedian Paul Rodriguez would be that celebrity. Not only is his humor acclaimed throughout both Latin America and the USA, but his celebrity activism goes far beyond the petty Twitter spats of Bette Midler and Debra Messing : He heads up a water rights coalition in California and fights for better access.

But, he’s a Republican and a Trump supporter, so some would prefer that he not even exist. TMZ reported on Nov. 23 that Rodriguez, in an interview where he reiterated his earlier approval of the President, also revealed that he has been the target of death threats for his support: “…everyone’s entitled to their opinion, I’m not in the closet anymore…If you disagree with me, it doesn’t mean that we can’t be friends…I’ve received some, uh, cowards threatening my life, laughable, but…It’s sad that people think like that…”

That’s frightening and absurd in its own right, but it becomes even more so when one discovers why Rodriguez still stands behind the Commander-in-Chief:

“…I’ve been working for the water rights, for California, for eight years…we asked Mr. Obama for eight years to come and see about our problem, he didn’t…Donald Trump opened up the water pipes six months ago…because of him there’s a lot of people…who didn’t lose their farms…”

So Rodriguez, who has seen his near-decade’s worth of advocacy finally come to fruition under Trump (while being occupied as a comedian), is now getting his life threatened because he refuses to submit to group think. That is quite unfortunate.

This is all further evidence that #Resist is not about resisting hate or bigotry, but about resisting anything that challenges the left’s worldview.