Paving the way for autonomous big rigs

While driving the 101, 80 or 5 freeway that big truck next you may not have a driver. There might be a human in the cab, but they are not driving, they are watching movies on their tablet, while the truck drives itself.
“Self-driving semis may be coming to a freeway near you.
A new bill filed late last week would give robotic big rigs and other autonomous vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or more the green light to start test driving around California. But there’s a catch: A flesh-and-blood human would have to remain in the cab.
That might provide some comfort to Californians at a time when public concerns about the roadworthiness of artificial intelligence is on the rise”
How safe will you feel? Add to that Newsom is forcing truckers to use ONLY EV’s—not gas or diesel powered vehicles. How long will it take a truck to go from the OC to Sacramento, when you add the recharging time? How much will this add to the cost of goods being delivered? Especially, when perfectly good trucks will be forced to the sidelines—and VERY expensive new trucks will have to be bought.
WhatMatters, 1/30/23
Self-driving semis may be coming to a freeway near you.
A new bill filed late last week would give robotic big rigs and other autonomous vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or more the green light to start test driving around California. But there’s a catch: A flesh-and-blood human would have to remain in the cab.
That might provide some comfort to Californians at a time when public concerns about the roadworthiness of artificial intelligence is on the rise:
- Last week San Francisco transportation offices urged state regulators to slow the rollout of AI-driven taxis, arguing that the technology still has a few kinks to work out (see: A viral video of a robo-taxi nonchalantly fleeing from a police officer).
- Footage of a Tesla causing a pile-up on the Bay Bridge between San Francisco and Oakland and recent allegations that the car company’s self-driving features were overhyped, has shaken confidence in what is likely the most well-known purveyor of autonomous vehicles.
But the new California proposal isn’t just about safety. Limitations on self-driving trucks are being backed by organized labor.
- Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, a Davis Democrat who authored the bill: “It’s a fine balance between keeping our quality workforce and ensuring safety.”
Speak Your Mind