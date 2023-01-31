Paving the way for autonomous big rigs

While driving the 101, 80 or 5 freeway that big truck next you may not have a driver. There might be a human in the cab, but they are not driving, they are watching movies on their tablet, while the truck drives itself.

“Self-driving semis may be coming to a freeway near you.

A new bill filed late last week would give robotic big rigs and other autonomous vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or more the green light to start test driving around California. But there’s a catch: A flesh-and-blood human would have to remain in the cab.

That might provide some comfort to Californians at a time when public concerns about the roadworthiness of artificial intelligence is on the rise”

How safe will you feel? Add to that Newsom is forcing truckers to use ONLY EV’s—not gas or diesel powered vehicles. How long will it take a truck to go from the OC to Sacramento, when you add the recharging time? How much will this add to the cost of goods being delivered? Especially, when perfectly good trucks will be forced to the sidelines—and VERY expensive new trucks will have to be bought.