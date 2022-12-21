By

Pedophile rapist transferred to women’s prison

DAVID STROM, HotAir, 12/20/22

If you were sentenced to prison, ask yourself this: would you rather serve in a women’s prison, or a men’s prison?

Add in this factor: you were convicted of sexually abusing a 13 year-old girl multiple times. How about then?

Brett David Sonia, who also goes by the name Brooke Lyn Sonia, was recently given the choice and unsurprisingly he chose to be jailed with the women.

Brett David Sonia, who also goes by the name Brooke Lyn Sonia, was convicted in 2005 and 2006 on dozens of charges related to the sexual exploitation of a young girl. Sonia had first initiated contact with the child in Dover, New Hampshire, where he began sexually abusing the girl and photographing the lewd acts, but would later take the victim across state lines to Los Angeles County, California where he would continue to sexually exploit her.

Reports from the case suggest the girl, who was 13 at the time, had been groomed by Sonia. The older man had initially convinced her he was going to help her make money in “modeling,” but later pressured her into removing her clothes and performing sex acts on him while he took photos.

As a result of Sonia committing his extensive crimes in two separate jurisdictions, he stood trial in both California and New Hampshire.

In 2005, he was convicted of 20 combined counts of committing a lewd act upon a child and possessing child pornography in Los Angeles County, California. The next year, he was convicted in Strafford County, New Hampshire, on charges of repeatedly raping the young girl and photographing the assaults. Many of the crime’s details were considered so graphic they were deemed “not fit for print.”

I’m not the sort of guy who would do well in prison, if that is possible, so I am pretty sure I would go to great lengths to reduce the danger and discomfort of the ordeal. A lot of guys would, all things considered. Especially if they would be something of an outcast for abusing a young girl. Prison is, I am told, not a great place for such men.

With gender ideology taking over in every corner of our society, Brett found a way out of his jam: become transgender, or at least claim to be. Not that you can make an independent judgment because the matter is entirely personal. Nobody but you can determine your gender because it is a mental state, not a physical reality.

As part of the Interstate Corrections Compact (ICC), Sonia was sent to Washington to serve a portion of his sentence in 2016, one year after beginning to identify as transgender. The ICC allows states to share correctional resources, and move inmates to cross-border facilities which may be better suited to their needs. Sonia was moved between multiple male facilities in Washington, and left a trail of complaints with regards to not being given adequate access to “gender affirming care,” such as women’s underwear and laser hair removal.

In July of 2020, Sonia filed a grievance, claiming he was at risk of “male aggression” while serving at the Airway Heights Correctional Center, and requested a transfer to a women’s institution. A court document from the following year names Sonia “a vulnerable, transgender female inmate” who was pursuing the New Hampshire Department of Corrections on the basis that his transfer to an “unsuitable” Washington facility had resulted in a violation of his Eighth Amendment rights.

Part of Sonia’s complaint was that he had been placed in a cell with “predatory male inmates.”

Sonia would know about predation, given his own experiences with committing predatory acts.

You an I might consider this need to accommodate Sonia’s supposed mental fragility, given his history. While I am not on board with the idea that prisoners should be subject to any sort of mental or physical torture from either the guards or the inmates–I never joke about prison rape because I believe the state has a duty of care for everybody it is responsible for–I am also fresh out of sympathy for any prisoner who has committed vile or violent acts, and Mr. Sonia certainly qualifies for that characterization.

Sonia’s demand for a transfer appears to have been granted recently, with female inmates at the Washington Correctional Center for Women (WCCW) reporting that Sonia is now at the facility.

Speaking to Reduxx under the condition of anonymity, Shawn, who has a close family member incarcerated at WCCW, says he’s “deeply concerned” for the safety and privacy of the women inside. Both Shawn’s actual name, and his specific relationship to the source within WCCW, are being obscured in order to address what he describes as a fear of retaliation from the institution.

Shawn tells Reduxx that women in the facility have passed on that Sonia frequently changes his gender identity, and has reportedly told some of the female inmates that he identifies as a man.

“He was saying that he’s both… Identifies as a man sometimes, and a woman sometimes,” Shawn explains. “I know he looks like a regular middle-aged man with glasses. My relative says he doesn’t look trans at all. His mannerisms are manly, no makeup, nothing to suggest he’s trans … Then another individual approached my relative and informed her that Sonia is identifying as a man. She also said at least one woman is terrified and uses a buddy system to visit the bathroom. She always brings a friend.”

Shawn says that the women inside have been warning each other to “stay away” from Sonia, believing him to be a risk to them.

“I know because he looks so manly, no makeup or feminine characteristics, it makes him more ominous,” Shawn says. “Some of the early transfers were a little more [feminine] with long hair, makeup and everyone knew they wore women’s undergarments… But the ones coming in now don’t even try to be like women.”

I could understand if prisons decided to segregate prisoners who claim to be transgender within a men’s prison in order to minimize assaults, although I doubt that it would be easy to maintain that segregation for long. Predatory prisoners would clamor for better treatment and the prison bureaucrats would have to make an effort to determine who does and does not qualify–violating the rules of gender ideology. It is a mess.

Yet the “solution” they have chosen is the worst of all worlds–transferring predatory males pretending to be female into women’s prisons. This is not only absurd, but dangerous. Women in prison are often victims of abuse themselves, and being incarcerated with males is beyond cruel. It is asking for trouble as well.

Shawn provided Reduxx a list of eight male inmates that the incarcerated women have reported are currently at WCCCW – among them, Donna Perry, a serial killer who murdered 3 women in 1990, and Nonnie Lotusflower, who raped and murdered a young woman in 2007. The majority of the men Shawn says are at WCCW have committed violent crimes, many of which were against women or girls.

Obtaining official information on male transfers to WCCW was recently made impossible by the Washington state legislature.

On March 31, a bill was passed which ended public disclosures on currently and formerly incarcerated people’s transgender status, effectively obscuring the current number of trans-identified males housed in the state’s female facilities. As a result, whistleblowers speaking to press have been the only way to scale the extent of the problem.

This is absurd on its face, and another example of how the transgender crowd are not only invading the spaces reserved for women but actually erasing their identity. By breaking down the walls between the sexes without the least regard for the feelings of women the accommodations we are making for transgendered “women” is appalling.

Male spaces being invaded by women is far less troubling than the reverse. Men are used to sharing bathrooms with women (in crowded bars women often zip into the men’s room to pee when the line is too long for the ladies’), but the reverse is not true. Women tend to be smaller, weaker, and feel more vulnerable than men and it is appalling that we dismiss their concerns about privacy and safety as bigotry.

Especially when their spaces are being invaded by known violent predators.

Speaking up against this madness subjects us to opprobrium, but I see no choice. We have a responsibility to our fellows, especially when they are vulnerable.

Just as I think it is the state’s responsibility to ensure a minimum level of safety and security for male prisoners, the same holds true for the women whose space is being invaded.

It is long past time to push back. The women in prison may deserve the punishment they have been given, but they don’t deserve to be locked in a room with a violent sex offender.

Stop it.