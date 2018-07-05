Pelosi declared RACIST? Black female leaders criticize Pelosi, Schumer for ‘failure to protect’ Waters

By

If you listen and believe Maxine Waters, Donald Trump AND Nancy Pelosi are racists. If you do not believe and support the values of Waters, you are obviously a racist. The good news is that she is partially right—Pelosi and the Democrat leadership are racists—they use people of color to create political power and wealth. “Black female leaders and allies expressed their “deep disappointment“ with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for their “recent failure to protect“ Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) “from unwarranted attacks from the Trump administration and others in the GOP.“ “We write to share our profound indignation and deep disappointment over your recent failure to protect Congresswoman Waters from unwarranted attacks from the Trump Administration and others in the GOP,” the women wrote in a letter sent Tuesday. “That failure was further compounded by your decision to unfairly deride her as being ‘uncivil‘ and ‘un-American.‘“ Did you see on CNN or MSNBC where Pelosi called Waters “un-American”. If Trump had said this, it would be a news alert and they would break into a commercial to report that. Instead White Democrats can say what they want and few will know about. Pelosi is right—Maxine Waters is un-American==she prefers a Cuban style government—just ask her.

Black female leaders criticize Pelosi, Schumer for ‘failure to protect’ Waters

By REBECCA MORIN, Politico, 7/4/18

Black female leaders and allies expressed their “deep disappointment“ with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for their “recent failure to protect“ Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) “from unwarranted attacks from the Trump administration and others in the GOP.“

“We write to share our profound indignation and deep disappointment over your recent failure to protect Congresswoman Waters from unwarranted attacks from the Trump Administration and others in the GOP,” the women wrote in a letter sent Tuesday. “That failure was further compounded by your decision to unfairly deride her as being ‘uncivil‘ and ‘un-American.‘“

“In doing so, we believe this mischaracterizes her call to action for peaceful democratic assembly and the exercise of her constitutional rights to free speech in support of defenseless immigrant children and their families,” the letter continued.

Waters last month urged opponents of President Donald Trump to protest members of his Cabinet wherever they encounter them. Pelosi and Schumer have distanced themselves from the comments, with the House Minority Leader asking to conduct elections in a way that “achieves unity.”

In a statement released Wednesday, Pelosi’s office said: “Congresswoman Maxine Waters is a valued leader whose passionate call for family reunification should be heard without any threats to her safety.

“Donald Trump has sullied the bully pulpit with reckless disregard for the safety of others … He should stop his attacks on Congresswoman Waters and all Members of Congress, the free press, and all Americans who have the right and the responsibility to speak their minds.”