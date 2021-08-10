By

Pelosi Downplays Disinvitation From Obama’s Birthday Bash

Ian Cheong, Conservative Brief, 8/8/21

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was initially on the VIP list to show up at Obama’s massive birthday bash, a gathering he has been criticized for essentially flaunting social distancing rules Democrat politicians expect of others.

In typical “rules for thee, but not for me” fashion, Obama and his party guests were captured on Instagram dancing the night away in close proximity, with some of the guests giving no care to mask up or observe the six-foot rule.

Pelosi may have saved herself some of the shame of being captured on video alongside Obama’s celebrity guests and turned into social media fodder, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t bristling over her disinvitation from his party. As the DailyMail details, Pelosi was originally invited to Obama’s 60th birthday party on Saturday night but was cut at the last minute when he reduced the size of the event.

Given that some 300 to 400 people reportedly attended the party in Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate, one might be forgiven for speculating that Obama simply didn’t want to have Pelosi around and used the party size as an excuse to cut her from the list.

As the Daily Mail reported, Pelosi, who attended church on Sunday morning on Martha’s Vineyard, told those outside the church that she didn’t attend Obama’s birthday celebrations because she had better things to do.

“I didn’t go,” said Pelosi to a well-wisher, Kevin Blake, who asked her if the party was any good. “I had other parties to go to.”

“To be her, the most powerful woman in Congress, and not even go to his party? I find that hilarious,” said the man to the Daily Mail, whom she took pictures with. “And she’s the one carrying forward his agenda.”

The Daily Mail revealed that the House Speaker was cut from the list but traveled to Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the coast of Massachusetts where Obama’s estate is, to attend a dinner in her honor to be held on Sunday.

The publication reported:

According to one well informed source Saturday afternoon brought a tense meeting as Pelosi dined with Oprah Winfrey at the elite Vineyard Havens Country Club.

In a moment of unfortunate timing, Obama had been playing golf on the private course with friends and walked into the club house just as the women dined.

The source saw the former president approach Winfrey and Pelosi’s table but could not hear if he extended the speaker a face-saving invitation amid the pleasantries exchanged. It is possible that Obama extended an invite after finding out Pelosi was in the neighborhood.

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show that none of the guests were wearing face masks on the outdoor deck, but a “source close to the party” informed the publication that face coverings were worn inside. Celebrities seen landing on Martha’s Vineyard were also shown wearing their masks upon arrival.

Guests at the Obama party flew in from all over the world, and included celebrities like George Clooney, who reportedly flew in from Italy. Others included Bradley Cooper, Erykah Badu, Steven Spielberg, and Al Sharpton.

The Daily Mail reported:

The president emerged from the family’s $12 million estate shortly after noon Thursday. Making the most of a break in the weather after a rainy start to the day, he took to the greens of Farm Neck Club on the edges of the town of Oak Bluffs.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza shadowed Obama as he played golf.

The 60-year-old joined the club which boasts that it is ‘fully organic,’ with ground keepers using no chemicals or pesticides, in 2016.

The course also encourages caddies not carts and the president and his three companions towed the line and walked the course.

Membership costs $12,000 a year on top of a $350,000 initiation fee and is currently at full capacity with 305 members.

The concern over masking up comes as Massachusetts state officials urge vaccinated residents and visitors to the state to return to wearing a mask in indoor public spaces.