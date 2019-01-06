By

It took a court order for the Democrats in California to begin the process of getting the dead, the moved and those illegally registered, off the voting rolls. Thanks to Sacramento Democrats, and the L.A. Times exposing it, illegal aliens were used to “help” people fill out ballots and to take ballots to the polls. No one knows what they did with Republican ballots they picked up. ““H.R. 1 will create automatic voter registration across the country; ensure that individuals who have completed felony sentences have their full rights restored; expand early voting and simplify absentee voting; and modernize the U.S. voting system,” says a summary of the bill released by Pelosi . A subsection of the bill is called “Democracy Restoration.” The summary for that subsection says : “Declares the right of citizens to vote in federal elections will not be denied because of a criminal conviction unless a citizen is serving a felony sentence in a correctional facility.” San Fran Nan is not a great fan of the Constitution. If she was, and if she took her oath of office seriously, she would know that the 10th Amendment reserves rights to the States. This bill is her way to violate the Constitution—and to create more vote fraud. If Vermont and Maine want to allow convicted felons to vote, that is up to the people of those States. What next, allow illegal aliens to vote via Federal legislation?

Pelosi Introduces Legislation That Will Force States to Allow Convicted Felons to Vote

By CNSNews.com Staff , 1/5/19

(CNSNews.com) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) introduced the first piece of legislation for the newly convened 116th Congress and it is a political reform bill that includes a provision that would force states to allow convicted felons to vote as long as they were no longer actually in prison.

It continues: “Requires states and the federal government to notify individuals convicted of state or federal felonies, respectively, of their re-enfranchisement.”

Under the law as it now stands, states determine whether or not a convicted felon is allowed to vote.

“Currently, state approaches to felon disenfranchisement vary tremendously,” says the National Conference of State Legislatures .

“In Maine and Vermont, felons never lose their right to vote, even while incarcerated,” says the NCSL.

“In 14 states and the District of Columbia,” says NCSL , “felons lose their voting rights only while incarcerated, and receive automatic restoration upon release.”

“In 22 states, felons lose their voting rights during incarceration, and for a period of time after, typically while on parole or probation,” says NCSL.

“In 12 states felons lose their voting rights indefinitely for some crimes, or require a governor’s pardon in order for voting rights to be restored,” says NCSL, “or face an additional waiting period after completion of sentence (including parole and probation) before voting rights can be restored.”

At a press briefing Friday, Pelosi said the bill was designed to “clean up elections and restore integrity to government.”

“Today, guided by our new Members and the American people they represent – that we all represent – we are introducing H.R. 1: legislation to clean up elections and restore integrity to government,” Pelosi said.

“We put power back into the hands of the people,” she said.

The actual text of the bill has not been published yet . Along with the Pelosi, the other initial sponsor is Rep. John Sarbanes (D.-Md.).