Pelosi on Caravan: Republicans Have ‘Baseless Fear of Some Families 1,000 Miles Away from the Border’

By CNSNews.com Staff , 10/29/18

(CNSNews.com) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi issued a statement about immigration on Friday in which she said Republicans were using “fearmongering rhetoric.”

“The GOP is desperate to change the conversation from their assault on Americans’ health care to the baseless fear of some families 1,000 miles away from the border,” Pelosi said, referring to the “caravan” of thousands of people now heading north though Mexico toward the U.S. border.

Here is the full text of Pelosi’s statement :

“Washington, D.C. – Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi released this statement on President Trump’s failed immigration policies and fearmongering rhetoric:

“‘The GOP is desperate to change the conversation from their assault on Americans’ health care to the baseless fear of some families 1,000 miles away from the border. Despite Republicans’ fearmongering, this group of families may not even make it to the U.S. border, and those migrating for economic reasons will not qualify for asylum.

“‘President Trump’s immigration policies have been a failure from day one. Unlike previous presidents, he has failed to work with our partners in the region, and we are seeing the consequences of his failure today. Worse, President Trump has sabotaged multiple opportunities to reach a bipartisan consensus on immigration, including on border security.

“‘Democrats strongly support comprehensive immigration reform to protect our borders and honor our values as a nation. But instead of working constructively on bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform, President Trump and his Republican allies in Congress decided it was more important to pass a tax scam for the rich and try to destroy protections for people with pre-existing conditions.'”