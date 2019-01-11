By

To San Fran Nan, the murder of Officer Ronil Singh is not a crisis. To her the murder of Kate Steinle is not a crisis. To the Democrats the murder and rape of thousands of Americans by illegal aliens is not a crisis—so maybe she would be willing to give up her armed bodyguards and the wall around her home in San Francisco? “— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood by Democrats’ belief Thursday that the border issue is a “manufactured crisis” created by Republicans and President Donald Trump, and claimed there is not enough data about those who have suffered at the hands of illegal aliens to say otherwise. To her the overcrowded schools and emergency rooms, the human trafficking, the drug cartels are manufacture red. Guess she has no problem with MS-13. What is wrong with American voters when they elect a majority to the House of Representatives that oppose security for Americans—but have no problem with Obama giving the terrorist nation of Iran $150 billion to kill Americans and freedom around the world. Sick.

Pelosi Says Stories Like Ronil Singh’s Are ‘Tragic,’ But Not Enough To Call A ‘Crisis’

Kerry Picket, Daily Caller, 1/10/19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood by Democrats’ belief Thursday that the border issue is a “manufactured crisis” created by Republicans and President Donald Trump, and claimed there is not enough data about those who have suffered at the hands of illegal aliens to say otherwise.

The Daily Caller asked Pelosi at her weekly presser if she would still describe the border issue as a “manufactured crisis” to people who have lost relatives to overdoses from the drugs flowing across the border, or to families that have lost loved ones to crimes by illegal immigrants, like Corporal Ronil Singh’s. Singh was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien during a traffic stop in California in December.

“What I would say to families like that is what I would say to the president regularly,” Pelosi replied. “These are tragic situations. There’s a tragic situation at the border. Two little children died in the custody of Border Patrol but the plural anecdote is not data.”

“And as painful and as horrible one death is, whether it’s the corporal or whether it’s the children, but the fact is we have to have public policy that secures our border and there’s what the president is proposing will not eliminate those possibilities,” Pelosi added.

The Democratic leader says that her caucus supports border security but claims the president is not telling the truth about the closed-door meetings she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have had with him about funding the government.

“He has not told the truth when he said he asked me if, in 30 days, I would support border security and I said no. He knows the people in the room know that that was not what happened. What he said in 30 days will you support the war, and I said ‘no.’ He went out and said something completely different because he knows he knows we all support border security and that there’s a better way to do it,” she said.

“He talks about drugs coming into the country 90 percent of the drugs come in through the ports of entry. So what we are proposing is to build the infrastructure of the ports of entry strengthen that- the ports of entry,” she continued.

Additionally, the speaker said the Democrats want hundreds of millions of dollars spent on scanning technology to scan cars coming through for drugs and contraband and weapons.